ZOWIE FK-B and ZA-B Series Gaming Mice Announced

BenQ announces the updated ZOWIE FK-B and ZOWIE ZA-B gaming mice series in a matte black finish and a gaming-grade PMW 3360 sensor. Unlike previous ZOWIE FK and ZA models, the updated series have a symmetrical right-handed design. The side buttons on the right side have been removed to prevent interference with a right-handed users grip.

The mouse cable attachment point has also been raised at an angle to lower the chance of the cable dragging on the mousepad. The mice also come with a report rate switch at the bottom to quickly and conveniently switch to your preferred setting. which come equipped with the PMW 3360 sensor, providing gamers with a different mouse-tracking feel.

ZOWIE FK-B Mouse Features
Symmetrical right-handed mouse
Mouse cable attachment point is raised at an angle
3360 Sensor
Perfect lift-off distance
Plug and play (No driver needed)
400 / 800 / 1600 / 3200 DPI adjustment
Adjustable USB report rate 125 / 500 / 1000 Hz



ZOWIE ZA-B Mouse Features
Symmetrical right-handed mouse
Mouse cable attachment point is raised at an angle
3360 Sensor
Perfect lift-off distance
Plug and play (No driver needed)
400 / 800 / 1600 / 3200 DPI adjustment
Adjustable USB report rate 125 / 500 / 1000 Hz



The ZOWIE FK-B and ZA-B Series retains the big skatez design and both these series are available in three sizes respectively  FK1+-B, FK1-B, FK2-B; and ZA11-B, ZA12-B, ZA13-B.

