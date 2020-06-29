Press Release
BenQ announces the updated ZOWIE FK-B and ZOWIE ZA-B gaming mice series in a matte black finish and a gaming-grade PMW 3360 sensor. Unlike previous ZOWIE FK and ZA models, the updated series have a symmetrical right-handed design. The side buttons on the right side have been removed to prevent interference with a right-handed users grip.
The mouse cable attachment point has also been raised at an angle to lower the chance of the cable dragging on the mousepad. The mice also come with a report rate switch at the bottom to quickly and conveniently switch to your preferred setting. which come equipped with the PMW 3360 sensor, providing gamers with a different mouse-tracking feel.
ZOWIE FK-B Mouse Features
Symmetrical right-handed mouse
Mouse cable attachment point is raised at an angle
3360 Sensor
Perfect lift-off distance
Plug and play (No driver needed)
400 / 800 / 1600 / 3200 DPI adjustment
Adjustable USB report rate 125 / 500 / 1000 Hz
ZOWIE ZA-B Mouse Features
Symmetrical right-handed mouse
Mouse cable attachment point is raised at an angle
3360 Sensor
Perfect lift-off distance
Plug and play (No driver needed)
400 / 800 / 1600 / 3200 DPI adjustment
Adjustable USB report rate 125 / 500 / 1000 Hz
The ZOWIE FK-B and ZA-B Series retains the big skatez design and both these series are available in three sizes respectively FK1+-B, FK1-B, FK2-B; and ZA11-B, ZA12-B, ZA13-B.
Comments
Recent Stories
« Lexar Announces New SL200 Portable Solid-State Drive · ZOWIE FK-B and ZA-B Series Gaming Mice Announced