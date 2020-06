ZOWIE FK-B and ZA-B Series Gaming Mice Announced

Symmetrical right-handed mouseMouse cable attachment point is raised at an angle3360 SensorPerfect lift-off distancePlug and play (No driver needed)400 / 800 / 1600 / 3200 DPI adjustmentAdjustable USB report rate 125 / 500 / 1000 HzSymmetrical right-handed mouseMouse cable attachment point is raised at an angle3360 SensorPerfect lift-off distancePlug and play (No driver needed)400 / 800 / 1600 / 3200 DPI adjustmentAdjustable USB report rate 125 / 500 / 1000 HzThe ZOWIE FK-B and ZA-B Series retains the big skatez design and both these series are available in three sizes respectively – FK1+-B, FK1-B, FK2-B; and ZA11-B, ZA12-B, ZA13-B.