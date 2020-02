Acer Introduces PM1 Portable USB Monitor

Vibrant Images with Wide Viewing Angles

Single-Cable Connectivity

Acer PM1 Portable Monitor Specifications

Screen Size: 15.6"

Maximum Resolution: (Full HD)1920 x

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Contrast Ratio: 800:1

Response Time: 15 ms GTG

Colour Supported: 262,000

Adaptive Contrast Management (ACM): 100,000,000:1

Brightness: 250 nits

Backlight: LED

Panel Type: IPS

Ports and Connectors: 1x USB Type-C

Power: 12W (Power On)

VESA Compatible: No

The Acer PM1 portable monitor offers crisp true-to-life colours in Full HD 1080p resolution with a 16:9 aspect ratio. The Acer PM1 features an IPS panel with viewing angles of up to 178.The Acer PM1 portable display uses a simple single-cable solution using a USB-C for both display input and power. The Acer PM1 with its USB-C connectivity can also be connected to smartphones and tablets.The Acer PM1 (model PM161Q bu) portable monitor is currently available at Amazon and Micro Center for US$129.99.