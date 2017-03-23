Acer Introduces PM1 Portable USB Monitor

Acer introduces the PM1 portable USB monitor featuring a 15.6 FHD (1920x1080) panel with 250 nits maximum brightness. The Acer PM1 portable monitor comes in at only 970 grams with its ultralight and ultra-slim profile at 20mm thick. The Acer PM1 can be easily stored in any laptop bag so you can carry it along with you everywhere. While the Acer PM1 may not be geared for gaming like the ROG Strix XG17AHPE portable monitor, at US$179.99, it is the perfect secondary monitor for presentations or to increase productivity on-the-go.
Vibrant Images with Wide Viewing AnglesThe Acer PM1 portable monitor offers crisp true-to-life colours in Full HD 1080p resolution with a 16:9 aspect ratio. The Acer PM1 features an IPS panel with viewing angles of up to 178°.
Single-Cable ConnectivityThe Acer PM1 portable display uses a simple single-cable solution using a USB-C for both display input and power. The Acer PM1 with its USB-C connectivity can also be connected to smartphones and tablets.
Acer PM1 Portable Monitor Specifications
Screen Size: 15.6"
Maximum Resolution: (Full HD)1920 x [email protected] Hz
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Contrast Ratio: 800:1
Response Time: 15 ms GTG
Colour Supported: 262,000
Adaptive Contrast Management (ACM): 100,000,000:1
Brightness: 250 nits
Backlight: LED
Panel Type: IPS
Ports and Connectors: 1x USB Type-C
Power: 12W (Power On)
VESA Compatible: No
Weight: 1.7 lbs / 2.1 lbs with stand
Pricing and Availability
The Acer PM1 (model PM161Q bu) portable monitor is currently available at Amazon and Micro Center for US$129.99.