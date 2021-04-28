Acer Nitro XV252QF 390Hz Gaming Monitor Appears Online

👤by Michael Pabia Comments 📅28.04.2021 15:17:10


The ROG Swift PG259QN 360Hz gaming monitor is no longer the worlds fastest display with the appearance of the Acer Nitro XV252QF gaming monitor that sports a 390Hz IPS panel. Acers newest model of the NITRO XV2 (Nitro XV252QF) sports a 25-inch IPS display that has a GtG response time of 1ms aside from the 390Hz refresh rate. It also supports AMD FreeSync Premium. The gaming monitor also has a peak brightness of 400cd/m2 and a static contrast ratio of 1000:1. Sporting an IPS display panel, the Nitro XV252QF has superb colour reproduction, covering 99% of sRGB colour space.

As for connectivity, the Nitro XV252QF comes with a DisplayPort 1.4 along with two HDMI 2.0b ports. The gaming monitor also supports a standard VESA mount and packs two 2-watt speakers. The Acer Nitro XV252QF is said to be priced around 500EUR in the European market. The Nitro XV252QF is currently listed at Acers Israel region webpage. Full specifications and other details are yet to be published.

Learn more about the Nitro VX2 Series gaming monitors at Acer.com

Assigned tags:
Acer, Acer Nitro, Gaming Monitor, FreeSync Premium
      Please share your thoughts by commenting below!

Comments

Recent Stories

« NETGEAR Releases the Insight-Managed WAX620 WiFi 6 Access Point · Acer Nitro XV252QF 390Hz Gaming Monitor Appears Online