Acer Nitro XV252QF 390Hz Gaming Monitor Appears Online
The ROG Swift PG259QN 360Hz gaming monitor is no longer the worlds fastest display with the appearance of the Acer Nitro XV252QF gaming monitor that sports a 390Hz IPS panel. Acers newest model of the NITRO XV2 (Nitro XV252QF) sports a 25-inch IPS display that has a GtG response time of 1ms aside from the 390Hz refresh rate. It also supports AMD FreeSync Premium. The gaming monitor also has a peak brightness of 400cd/m2 and a static contrast ratio of 1000:1. Sporting an IPS display panel, the Nitro XV252QF has superb colour reproduction, covering 99% of sRGB colour space.
As for connectivity, the Nitro XV252QF comes with a DisplayPort 1.4 along with two HDMI 2.0b ports. The gaming monitor also supports a standard VESA mount and packs two 2-watt speakers. The Acer Nitro XV252QF is said to be priced around 500EUR in the European market. The Nitro XV252QF is currently listed at Acers Israel region webpage. Full specifications and other details are yet to be published.
Learn more about the Nitro VX2 Series gaming monitors at Acer.com
Comments
Recent Stories
« NETGEAR Releases the Insight-Managed WAX620 WiFi 6 Access Point · Acer Nitro XV252QF 390Hz Gaming Monitor Appears Online