ADATA Presents FALCON M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD

Specifications

Model: FALCON

Capacity: 256GB / 512GB / 1TB / 2TB

Form Factor: M.2 2280

NAND Flash: 3D NAND

Dimensions (L x W x H): 80 x 22 x 2.9mm

Weight: 9 grams

Interface: PCIe Gen3x4

Sequential Read (Max): Up to 3100MB/s

Sequential Write (Max): Up to 1500MB/s

ADATA did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the ADATA FALCON solid-state drive at ADATA.com