ADATA Presents FALCON M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD

ADATA presents the FALCON M.2 2280 PCIe Gen3x4 solid-state drive equipped with 3D NAND flash. The ADATA FALCON delivers a modest read/write speed of up to 3100/1500 MB/s for productivity, creativity, gaming, and more. The FALCON SSD complies with the NVMe 1.3 standard. The ADATA FALCON solid-state drive is offered in capacities ranging from 256TB to 2TB. The FALCON comes with a golden aluminium alloy heatsink with etched grooves that keeps the critical components of the drive cool at the same time give it a cool look.
The ADATA FALCON SSD is suitable for both desktops and laptops and is supported by the latest Intel and AMD platforms. The ADATA FALCON has support for LDPC (Low-Density Parity-Check) error correcting code technology that ensures data integrity and prolongs the lifespan of the solid-state drive. It also uses AES 256-bit encryption to keep data stored password-protected. ADATA covered the FALCON M.2 PCIe SSD with a 5-year warranty.
Specifications
Model: FALCON
Capacity: 256GB / 512GB / 1TB / 2TB
Form Factor: M.2 2280
NAND Flash: 3D NAND
Dimensions (L x W x H): 80 x 22 x 2.9mm
Weight: 9 grams
Interface: PCIe Gen3x4
Sequential Read (Max): Up to 3100MB/s
Sequential Write (Max): Up to 1500MB/s
ADATA did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the ADATA FALCON solid-state drive at ADATA.com