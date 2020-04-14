ADATA Presents LEGEND 960 PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD

ADATA expands its LEGEND family of NVMe SSDs with the fastest model yet the ADATA LEGEND 960 PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD. The ADATA LEGEND 960 appeals to power users such as gamers and content creators with its high-speed performance reaching speeds of up to 7400MB/s read and 6800MB/s write. The LEGEND 960 is only available in 2TB capacity and is compatible with PS5 consoles.
Unlimited Creativity
The ADATA LEGEND 960 gives users a major upgrade in performance with sequential read and write speeds of 7400/6800MB per second, and is compliant with NVMe 1.4. It supports the latest Intel and AMD platforms, desktop and notebook PCs, including Intel Evo certified laptops, and is backward compatible with PCIe 3.0 for added convenience.
Work and Play without Worry
The ADATA LEGEND 960 supports PCIe 4.0 and works with PS5 consoles as expanded storage for higher capacities (up to 4TB). Not only does its size conform to the slot design, it also provides for smooth and non-laggy gaming. The LEGEND 960 comes with SLC Caching and DRAM Cache Buffer for advantages in system loading and data caching. It features 4K random read/write of up to 750K/630K IOPS for smoother multitasking. Plus with LDPC (Low Density Parity check Code) and AES 256-bit encryption, users can rest assured that their data stays accurate and secure. The LEGEND 960 has undergone rigorous verification and testing to ensure reliability.
ADATA did not reveal pricing as of this writing. The LEGEND 960 PCIe Gen4 SSD is backed with a five-year limited warranty. To learn more, please visit the ADATA website.