ADATA Presents XPG SPECTRIX D50 RGB DDR4 Gaming Memory

XPG, the gaming division of ADATA, presents the new SPECTRIX D50 RGB DDR4 gaming memory. The XPG SPECTRIX D50 features an elegant geometric styling thats cleaner and simpler with less angular edges compared to the SPECTRIX D41 and the SPECTRIX D60G DDR4 gaming memory. The XPG SPECTRIX D50 RGB sports a solid heatsink construction in a tungsten grey heat sink colour. Sandwiched between the two heat sink components in an RGB lightbar that supports most of the motherboard RGB sync technologies. XPG offers the SPECTRIX D50 in kits of up to 32GB and speeds of up to 4800MHz.
Blazing-Fast, RobustMade with only the highest quality chips and PCBs, the XPG D50 provides ultimate stability, reliability, and speeds of up to 4800MHz. Whats more, it supports the latest Intel and AMD platforms. To ensure all that amazing performance inside is protected from impact, the XPG D50 sports a robust heatsink with a wall thickness of nearly 2mm for excellent durability. The SPECTRIX D50 supports Intel XMP 2.0 for hassle-free and stable overclocking without the need to go into BIOS.
Elegant Geometric Styling with RGB FlairThe XPG SPECTRIX D50 features a clean and elegant exterior with simple geometric lines and a triangular RGB panel that fits in perfectly with the modules overall design. With the XPG RGB Sync app or an RGB software from a major motherboard brand, users can switch between three RGB modes - Static, Breathing, and Comet. In addition to the three modes, they can also set it to Music mode to synchronize with their favourite songs.
XPG RGB Sync App Demo
Availability
The XPG SPECTRIX D50 RGB DDR4 Gaming Memory will be available starting April 2020. 32GB variants will become available by May. Learn more about the SPECTRIX D50 at XPG.com.