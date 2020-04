ADATA Presents XPG SPECTRIX D50 RGB DDR4 Gaming Memory

Blazing-Fast, Robust

Elegant Geometric Styling with RGB Flair

XPG RGB Sync App Demo

Made with only the highest quality chips and PCBs, the XPG D50 provides ultimate stability, reliability, and speeds of up to 4800MHz. Whats more, it supports the latest Intel and AMD platforms. To ensure all that amazing performance inside is protected from impact, the XPG D50 sports a robust heatsink with a wall thickness of nearly 2mm for excellent durability. The SPECTRIX D50 supports Intel XMP 2.0 for hassle-free and stable overclocking without the need to go into BIOS.The XPG SPECTRIX D50 features a clean and elegant exterior with simple geometric lines and a triangular RGB panel that fits in perfectly with the modules overall design. With the XPG RGB Sync app or an RGB software from a major motherboard brand, users can switch between three RGB modes - Static, Breathing, and Comet. In addition to the three modes, they can also set it to Music mode to synchronize with their favourite songs.The XPG SPECTRIX D50 RGB DDR4 Gaming Memory will be available starting April 2020. 32GB variants will become available by May. Learn more about the SPECTRIX D50 at XPG.com