All-New Razer BlackShark V2 Gaming Headset Released

Razer releases the all-new BlackShark V2 gaming headset equipped with Razers new TriForce Titanium 50mm Drivers and Razer HyperClear Cardioid Microphone with USB Sound Card. For the Razer BlackShark V2, Razer has developed an entirely new 50mm audio driver which, coupled with a new custom-tuned microphone and superior passive noise cancelling ear cups, creates the ultimate triple threat in esports clear sounds, clear communication, and minimal external noise a deadly audio trinity. The BlackShark V2 users can also gain access to new Game Profiles using the THX Spatial Audio.
Tuned drivers for esports excellenceThe Razer BlackShark V2 is equipped with the patented Razer TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers. The titanium-coated diaphragms of the TriForce Titanium drivers separate the audio frequencies to deliver clearer trebles, a rich midrange and powerful bass. Using the THX Spatial Audio software, users can opt for either stereo, 5.1, and 7.1 surround sound output for immersive gaming audio.
Clean and Clear AudioThe Razer BlackShark V2s HyperClear Cardioid Mic with USB Sound Card is tuned to focus voice pick-up while eliminated background noise to deliver clean and clear audio. Furthermore, the USB Sound Card offers advanced microphone controls and access to features like Mic Boost, Voice Gate, Normalization, Ambient Noise Reduction, and Microphone Equalizer via Razer Synapse software.
Designed for GamersThe Razer BlackShark V2 uses a full-ear enclosing design with oval earcups surrounded by plush leatherette-lined foam cushion offering superb comfort while eliminating outside noise and intrusive external sounds. The gaming headsets well-padded headband and lightweight stainless-steel frame has a minimal clamping force and gives the headset a lightweight construction weighing just 262 grams.
THX Game ProfilesTHX Game Profiles offers deeper gaming experiences with game-specific, customized profiles, certified by the game developers. The THX Game Profiles feature two distinct modes: THX Environmental Mode for lifelike sound and the most immersive experience or THX Competitive Mode, with more emphasis on spatial awareness and directional cues, for the quicker and more accurate locating of enemies. THX Game Profiles currently support 18 of the most popular games today including Apex Legends, CS:GO, Valorant, and others.
Multi-platform compatibilityThe Razer BlackShark V2 is compatible with any 3.5mm jack enabled device, including PC, Mac, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and many mobile devices. The additional USB Sound Card is compatible with Windows 10 PCs only.
Razer BlackShark V2 Specifications
Headphones
Frequency response: 12 Hz 28 kHz
Impedance: 32 ohms @ 1 kHz
Sensitivity (@1 kHz): 100dBSPL/mW,1KHz
Drivers: Customized Dynamic 50mm Driver
Inner ear cup diameter: 65 x 40 mm / 2.56in x 1.57 in
Connection type: 3.5mm with USB sound card
Cable length: 8 m / 5.91 ft.
weight: 262g / 0.6lbs
Oval ear cushions: Breathable memory foam cushions
Microphone
Frequency response: 100Hz-10KHz
Signal-to-noise ratio: 60dB
Sensitivity (@1kHz): -42dB V/Pa,1KHz
Pick-up pattern: Unidirectional
Pricing and Availability
The Razer BlackShark V2 is now available at Razer.com and partner resellers including Amazon and Scan Computers for US$99.99/£99.98.
Razer also releases the BlackShark V2 X, an entry-level version of the BlackShark V2, which uses a non-Titanium version of the Razer TriForce 50mm Driver. The Razer BlackShark V2 X is now available at Razer.com and partner resellers including Amazon and Scan Computers for US$59.99/ £59.99.