All-New Razer BlackShark V2 Gaming Headset Released

Tuned drivers for esports excellence

Clean and Clear Audio

Designed for Gamers

THX Game Profiles

Multi-platform compatibility

Razer BlackShark V2 Specifications

Headphones

Frequency response: 12 Hz  28 kHz

Impedance: 32 ohms @ 1 kHz

Sensitivity (@1 kHz): 100dBSPL/mW,1KHz

Drivers: Customized Dynamic 50mm Driver

Inner ear cup diameter: 65 x 40 mm / 2.56in x 1.57 in

Connection type: 3.5mm with USB sound card

Cable length: 8 m / 5.91 ft.

weight: 262g / 0.6lbs

Oval ear cushions: Breathable memory foam cushions



Microphone

Frequency response: 100Hz-10KHz

Signal-to-noise ratio: 60dB

Sensitivity (@1kHz): -42dB V/Pa,1KHz

Pick-up pattern: Unidirectional