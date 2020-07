All-New Razer BlackShark V2 Gaming Headset Released

Tuned drivers for esports excellence

Razer BlackShark V2 Specifications

Headphones

Frequency response: 12 Hz – 28 kHz

Impedance: 32 ohms @ 1 kHz

Sensitivity (@1 kHz): 100dBSPL/mW,1KHz

Drivers: Customized Dynamic 50mm Driver

Inner ear cup diameter: 65 x 40 mm / 2.56in x 1.57 in

Connection type: 3.5mm with USB sound card

Cable length: 8 m / 5.91 ft.

weight: 262g / 0.6lbs

Oval ear cushions: Breathable memory foam cushions



Microphone

Frequency response: 100Hz-10KHz

Signal-to-noise ratio: 60dB

Sensitivity (@1kHz): -42dB V/Pa,1KHz

Pick-up pattern: Unidirectional

The Razer BlackShark V2 is equipped with the patented Razer TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers. The titanium-coated diaphragms of the TriForce Titanium drivers separate the audio frequencies to deliver clearer trebles, a rich midrange and powerful bass. Using the THX Spatial Audio software, users can opt for either stereo, 5.1, and 7.1 surround sound output for immersive gaming audio.The Razer BlackShark V2’s HyperClear Cardioid Mic with USB Sound Card is tuned to focus voice pick-up while eliminated background noise to deliver clean and clear audio. Furthermore, the USB Sound Card offers advanced microphone controls and access to features like Mic Boost, Voice Gate, Normalization, Ambient Noise Reduction, and Microphone Equalizer via Razer Synapse software.The Razer BlackShark V2 uses a full-ear enclosing design with oval earcups surrounded by plush leatherette-lined foam cushion offering superb comfort while eliminating outside noise and intrusive external sounds. The gaming headset’s well-padded headband and lightweight stainless-steel frame has a minimal clamping force and gives the headset a lightweight construction weighing just 262 grams.THX Game Profiles offers deeper gaming experiences with game-specific, customized profiles, certified by the game developers. The THX Game Profiles feature two distinct modes: THX Environmental Mode for lifelike sound and the most immersive experience or THX Competitive Mode, with more emphasis on spatial awareness and directional cues, for the quicker and more accurate locating of enemies. THX Game Profiles currently support 18 of the most popular games today including Apex Legends , CS:GO, Valorant, and others.The Razer BlackShark V2 is compatible with any 3.5mm jack enabled device, including PC, Mac, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and many mobile devices. The additional USB Sound Card is compatible with Windows 10 PCs only.The Razer BlackShark V2 is now available at Razer.com and partner resellers including Amazon and Scan Computers for US$99.99/£99.98.Razer also releases the BlackShark V2 X, an entry-level version of the BlackShark V2, which uses a non-Titanium version of the Razer TriForce 50mm Driver. The Razer BlackShark V2 X is now available at Razer.com and partner resellers including Amazon and Scan Computers for US$59.99/ £59.99.