Alphacool Rise Aurora 120 Fan Now Sold Separately

Specifications

Dimensions (LxWxH): 120 x 120 x 25 mm

Speed: 0 - 2500 (+/- 10%)

Bearing: Sleeve Bearing

Connection: 4-Pin PWM

Voltage: 12V DC

Static pressure: 3.17mm/H2O

Max. air flow: 118.9 m/h

Noise max.: 31.5 dB(A)

LED Type: 5V ARGB

ARGB Connection: 3-Pin JST

Max. current consumption LEDs: 3.5 watts

LED quantity: Frame: 12 / Hub: 8

The Alphacool Rise Aurora 120 fan allows for an impressive airflow of 118.9 m/h and has a high static pressure of 3.17mm/H2O. The fan is designed for radiators and its 4-pin PWM support allows RPM control with a speed range of 0 to 2600 RPM. At 0% PWM control, the fan can be stopped completely. A soft start at start-up increases the life of the fan and reduces the risk of injury. At low speed, the fan is almost silent and provides significant energy savings.The Alphacool Rise Aurora 120 sports unique and classy lighting created by 20 digitally addressable 5V RGB LEDs on the fans frame and central hub. It uses recessed diffusers to evenly distribute lighting for uniform illumination without dark spots. The digital ARGB LED lighting is controlled via a JST 3-pin connector. An adapter can be used to allow you to attach the fan to motherboards and controllers.The Alphacool Rise Aurora 120 is now available in a single pack for 16.29 MSRP. Now Available at Alphacool Expecting to arrive at Overclockers UK shortly. The Alphacool Eisbaer Aurora Pro AIO CPU coolers are available at Overclockers UK