Alphacool Rise Aurora 120 Fan Now Sold Separately

Alphacool now offers the Rise Aurora 120 fan in a single pack. The Alphacool Rise Aurora 120 is a powerful PWM-controlled 120mm fan with digital ARGB lighting. These are the fans bundled with the recently released Alphacool Eisbaer Aurora Pro all-in-one liquid CPU coolers. Now sold separately, builders can complete a PC build with Alphacool Rise Aurora 120 fans for total synchronization and uniform RGB lighting.
Alphacool Rise Aurora Fan 120
The Alphacool Rise Aurora 120 fan allows for an impressive airflow of 118.9 m³/h and has a high static pressure of 3.17mm/H2O. The fan is designed for radiators and its 4-pin PWM support allows RPM control with a speed range of 0 to 2600 RPM. At 0% PWM control, the fan can be stopped completely. A soft start at start-up increases the life of the fan and reduces the risk of injury. At low speed, the fan is almost silent and provides significant energy savings.
Digital RGB LED Lighting
The Alphacool Rise Aurora 120 sports unique and classy lighting created by 20 digitally addressable 5V RGB LEDs on the fans frame and central hub. It uses recessed diffusers to evenly distribute lighting for uniform illumination without dark spots. The digital ARGB LED lighting is controlled via a JST 3-pin connector. An adapter can be used to allow you to attach the fan to motherboards and controllers.
Specifications
Dimensions (LxWxH): 120 x 120 x 25 mm
Speed: 0 - 2500 (+/- 10%)
Bearing: Sleeve Bearing
Connection: 4-Pin PWM
Voltage: 12V DC
Static pressure: 3.17mm/H2O
Max. air flow: 118.9 m³/h
Noise max.: 31.5 dB(A)
LED Type: 5V ARGB
ARGB Connection: 3-Pin JST
Max. current consumption LEDs: 3.5 watts
LED quantity: Frame: 12 / Hub: 8
Pricing and Availability
The Alphacool Rise Aurora 120 is now available in a single pack for 16.29 MSRP. Now Available at Alphacool.
Expecting to arrive at Overclockers UK shortly. The Alphacool Eisbaer Aurora Pro AIO CPU coolers are available at Overclockers UK