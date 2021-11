Alphacool Rise Aurora 140mm Fan Released

Specifications

L x W x H: 140 x 140 x 25 mm

rotational speed: 0 - 2000 (+/- 10%)

Fan bearing: Sleeve bearing

Connection: 4-pin PWM

Cable length: 40 cm

Power Input: 12V DC

Max. Current consumption: 6.6 watts (max)

Rated current: 0.50A (0.55A Max)

Static pressure: 2.20 mm H 2 O

Air flow: 154.1 m / h

Volume max: max. 38.4 dB (A)

MTBF: 30,000h

Speedometer Signal: Yes

Auto restart: Yes

The Alphacool Rise Aurora 140mm fan provides an extremely high air throughput of 154.1 m3/h and high static pressure of 2.20mm/H20 making it ideal for radiators or as a particularly powerful chassis fan. Using PWM connection, the fan has a speed range of 0 to 2000 RPM. The smooth start-up increases the service life of the fan and also reduces the risk of injury. In the low-speed range, the fan is almost noiseless and thus perfectly suited for silent systems.The Alphacool Rise Aurora 140mm fan is now available at Alphacool and partner resellers for 19.99 (single pack).