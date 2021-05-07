Alphacool Rise Aurora 140mm Fan Released

Alphacool releases the Rise Aurora 140mm fan. Bundled with the recently released Eisbaer Pro Aurora 280 and 480 AIO coolers, the Alphacool Rise Aurora 140mm fan is now sold separately for users to have matching fans on their chassis or add more fans to the cooler. Just like the 120mm version, the speed range of this fan is PWM controllable and packs a total of 24 ARGB LEDs 16 on the fans frame and 8 on the fans hub. The ARGB lighting is fully customizable via a special controller or via the motherboard.
The Alphacool Rise Aurora 140mm fan provides an extremely high air throughput of 154.1 m3/h and high static pressure of 2.20mm/H20 making it ideal for radiators or as a particularly powerful chassis fan. Using PWM connection, the fan has a speed range of 0 to 2000 RPM. The smooth start-up increases the service life of the fan and also reduces the risk of injury. In the low-speed range, the fan is almost noiseless and thus perfectly suited for silent systems.
Specifications
L x W x H: 140 x 140 x 25 mm
rotational speed: 0 - 2000 (+/- 10%)
Fan bearing: Sleeve bearing
Connection: 4-pin PWM
Cable length: 40 cm
Power Input: 12V DC
Max. Current consumption: 6.6 watts (max)
Rated current: 0.50A (0.55A Max)
Static pressure: 2.20 mm H 2 O
Air flow: 154.1 m³ / h
Volume max: max. 38.4 dB (A)
MTBF: 30,000h
Speedometer Signal: Yes
Auto restart: Yes
Pricing and Availability
The Alphacool Rise Aurora 140mm fan is now available at Alphacool and partner resellers for 19.99 (single pack).