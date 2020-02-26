AMD Expand Their Ryzen Embedded R1000-series Low Power Lineup



Ryzen Embedded R1000-series Specifications

- Sapphire's new 4x4 platforms based on AMD Ryzen Embedded Processors: the BP-FP5 and NP-FP5 embedded boards,

- Simply NUC with the new Post Oak and Red Oak Mini PCs, based on the Ryzen Embedded R1000 and V1000 processors,

- SECO and its AMD Ryzen Embedded Processor based Mini PC KIT, the UDOO BOLT GEAR, that can drive up to 4 screens in 4K resolution at 60fps at the same time.