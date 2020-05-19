AMD Revises Position On Zen 3 Backwards Compatibility For B450/X470



Motherboards such as the ASUS PRIME B450-A should receive Zen 3 support after all

Our experience has been that large-scale BIOS upgrades can be difficult and confusing especially as processors come on and off the support lists. As the community of Socket AM4 customers has grown over the past three years, our intention was to take a path forward that provides the safest upgrade experience for the largest number of users. However, we hear you loud and clear when you tell us you would like to see B450 or X470 boards extended to the next generation Zen 3 products.



As the team weighed your feedback against the technical challenges we face, we decided to change course. As a result, we will enable an upgrade path for B450 and X470 customers that adds support for next-gen AMD Ryzen Processors with the Zen 3 architecture. This decision is very fresh, but here is a first look at how the upgrade path is expected to work for customers of these motherboards.



1. We will develop and enable our motherboard partners with the code to support Zen 3-based processors in select beta BIOSes for AMD B450 and X470 motherboards.



2. These optional BIOS updates will disable support for many existing AMD Ryzen Desktop Processor models to make the necessary ROM space available.



3. The select beta BIOSes will enable a one-way upgrade path for AMD Ryzen Processors with Zen 3, coming later this year. Flashing back to an older BIOS version will not be supported.



4. To reduce the potential for confusion, our intent is to offer BIOS download only to verified customers of 400 Series motherboards who have purchased a new desktop processor with Zen 3 inside. This will help us ensure that customers have a bootable processor on-hand after the BIOS flash, minimizing the risk a user could get caught in a no-boot situation.



5. Timing and availability of the BIOS updates will vary and may not immediately coincide with the availability of the first Zen 3-based processors.



6. This is the final pathway AMD can enable for 400 Series motherboards to add new CPU support. CPU releases beyond Zen 3 will require a newer motherboard.



7. AMD continues to recommend that customers choose an AMD 500 Series motherboard for the best performance and features with our new CPUs.



There are still many details to iron out, but weve already started the necessary planning. As we get closer to the launch of this upgrade path, you should expect another blog just like this to provide the remaining details and a walkthrough of the specific process.



The now defunct support matrix for AMD motherboard chipsets