The Ultimate in 1080p Gaming? AMD's Radeon RX 5600 XT Finally Arrives

Based on ongoing testing with our board partners, we have raised the GPU core and memory frequencies for overclocked Radeon RX 5600 XT SKUs to take advantage of increased thermal and electrical headroom built into partners custom designs. The updated VBIOS has been made available to our board partners for inclusion in select OC SKUs at launch. AMD is dedicated to disrupting the market with industry-leading compute products, and the new VBIOS makes the Radeon RX 5600 XT an even more powerful contender for high-performance 1080p gaming. Previously announced product specs are unchanged, as they remain AMDs recommended reference design specs.





XFX - Powercolor - https://www.powercolor.com/new?id=1579588862 Sapphire - https://www.sapphiretech.com/en/consumer/pulse-radeon-rx-5600-xt-6g-gddr6 ASRock -- RX5600XT PGD2 6GO https://www.asrock.com/Graphics-Card/AMD/Radeon%20RX%205600%20XT%20Phantom%20Gaming%20D2%206G%20OC/#Support - RX5600XT CLD 6GO https://www.asrock.com/Graphics-Card/AMD/Radeon%20RX%205600%20XT%20Challenger%20D%206G%20OC/#Support - RX5600XT PGD3 6GO https://www.asrock.com/Graphics-Card/AMD/Radeon%20RX%205600%20XT%20Phantom%20Gaming%20D3%206G%20OC/#Support Gigabyte - https://www.gigabyte.com/Graphics-Card/GV-R56XTGAMING-OC-6GD/support#support-dl-bios XFX - https://www.xfxforce.com/gpu/5600xt-vbios