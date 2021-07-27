AOC GAMING G3 Series Monitors Unveiled

With AOC rebranding its entire gaming segment to AGON by AOC that will cover all gaming-related products from gaming monitors to gaming peripherals, AOC announces the first models to be launched under the AGON by AOC brand name the AOC GAMING G3 Series. There will be five models under the AOC GAMING G3 Series ranging from 27 to 34 displays with a 1000R curvature, 165Hz refresh rate, and sleek 3-side borderless design.
AOC GAMING G3 Series
The AOC GAMING G3 series employs a tighter 1000R curvature in all models which envelop the peripheral vision entirely, is similar to having a VR experience at a desk but without the negative aspects of disconnecting completely from the real world. The AOC GAMING G3 series are equipped with VA panels, offering a 165 Hz refresh rate. Moreover, the Motion Blur Reduction setting reduces pixel response time to 1ms (MPRT). The gaming monitors also come equipped with Adaptive-Sync support, offering gamers smooth and tear-free visuals.
The AOC GAMING G3 Series monitors feature the new G-Menu software allows gamers to adjust their monitor settings with simple mouse clicks without touching any buttons on their monitors. Also, the G3 Series comes with Low Blue Light mode and Flicker-Free technology.
AOC CU34G3S
Specifically suited for simulation and racing gamers, the AOC CU34G3S uses a 34 VA panel with a 21:9 aspect ratio. The sharpness of the ultrawide WQHD (3440 x 1440) resolution combined with the 1000R curvature fills the users peripheral vision and creates an encapsulating, immersive experience. The height, swivel, and tilt adjustable stand offer ergonomic use for long gaming sessions, while the two 5W speakers produce a rich sound.
AOC CQ32G3SU and AOC CQ27G3SU
For FPS, action/RPG, or any other genres, AOC also offers two 31.5 and two 27 G3 series monitors, both sizes come with Full HD and QHD resolution variants each. The 31.5 AOC CQ32G3SU and the 27 CQ27G3SU are both equipped with a panel with QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution, which offers great clarity and sharpness, with the more common 16:9 aspect ratio. The sturdy and sleek stand doesnt take much space on the desk and has a cable management hole for a clutter-free setup. It is also height, tilt, and swivel adjustable for ergonomically correct and healthy gaming sessions. The 31.5 model comes with two 5W speakers, while the 27 version comes with two 3W speakers.
AOC C32G3AE and AOC C27G3U
Further monitors from the AOC GAMING G3 series are the 31.5 AOC C32G3AE and the 27 AOC C27G3U, both offering Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution. Depending on the games played and the users equipment, gaming on Full HD resolution might just be the optimal choice. Not all games require the highest resolution possible to enjoy them or be competitive at them. For some gamers, speed is much more important and achieving high framerates on a QHD resolution and above is also a hard task for low/mid-tier PC setups. Boasting a 165 Hz refresh rate and 1 ms MPRT, with tear-free gaming thanks to Adaptive-Sync technology, these models are the most affordable of the bunch and perfect for budget-conscious gamers intending to improve their loadouts. The larger 31.5 C32G3AE comes with a basic stand with tilt support and two 5W speakers, while the 27 C27G3U comes with an ergonomic, height-adjustable stand and two 3W speakers.
Pricing and Availability
The AOC GAMING G3 Series monitors CU34G3S, CQ32G3SU, and C32G3AE are already available at partner resellers. The AOC CQ27G3SU and AOC C27G3U will be available this September 2021.
AOC CU34G3S: £539.99
AOC CQ32G3SU: £329.99
AOC C32G3AE: £279.99
AOC CQ27G3SU: £319.99
AOC C27G3U: £257.99