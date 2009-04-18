ARCTIC Releases More All-Black F-fan Series Fans
Following up ARCTICs initial release of all-black fans last month, ARCTIC introduces four additional black variants of its F-fan series. The all-black fan models F8 TC black, F8 PWM PST black, F9 Silent black as well as the F12 PWM PST black, are identical in construction to the classic product versions, with the exception of their fan blade colour.
With this addition, ARCTIC now offers an even wider selection of case fans for different preferences and applications, making it one of the most extensive fan assortments available on the market today. Nine airflow-optimized fan blades, along with the fan impeller and friction-reduced Fluid Dynamic bearing, allow the F-series case fans to offer quiet, highly efficient ventilation. Where low resistance is present and maximum airflow is needed, these fans are the first choice. Their noise profile is also pleasantly quiet, and with a noise level of only 0.08 sone, the F9 Silent black is practically silent.
ARCTIC F8 TC black
Is an 80mm temperature-controlled case fan. A temperature sensor is on a 40cm cable that can be placed on warm areas of the computer. This assures temperatures no higher than 38°C anywhere in the case and supports the cooling of your CPU or graphics card. On the other side, this fan keeps the noise level absolutely minimal and only increases the speed if necessary. For long service life, the F8 TC black uses a Fluid Dynamic Bearing.
ARCTIC F8 PWM PST black
Is an 80mm PWM PST case fan. The PWM function allows the motherboard to run the fan precisely at its necessary speed. This guarantees the required cooling and minimizes the noise level. It comes with PWM Sharing Technology (PST) that improves cooling efficiency and lowers noise.
ARCTIC F9 Silent
Is an extra quiet 92mm case fan. It features a motor developed in Germany with a new alloy/lubricant combination that reduced friction and noise.
ARCTIC F12 PWM PST black
Is a 120mm PWM PST case fan. The PWM function allows the motherboard to run the fan precisely at its necessary speed. This guarantees the required cooling and minimizes the noise level. It comes with PWM Sharing Technology (PST) that improves cooling efficiency and lowers noise.
Pricing
ARCTIC F8 TC black: 7.99
ARCTIC F8 PWM PST black: 8.49
ARCTIC F9 Silent: 7.49
ARCTIC F12 PWM PST black: 7.99
