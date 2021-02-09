ARCTIC Releases New MX-6 Thermal Paste

ARCTIC releases the next-generation ARCTIC MX-6 thermal paste based on the tested and proven MX-4. ARCTIC is one of the most popular brands when it comes to thermal compounds having decades of experience. As to why the MX-6 was not based on the MX-5 thermal compound, it might be due to the recall ARCTIC made earlier this year on batches of defective ARCTIC MX-5 that contain anomalies in consistency and shelf life. Despite the odd case of the previous generation thermal paste, ARCTIC thermal paste is still one of the most popular and preferred thermal compound globally.
Press Release
We are proud of our thermal pastes. With over twenty years of experience in the PC cooling market and the goal to offer first-class products at a fair price, we have developed the MX-6. The formula of the new thermal paste is based on the proven MX-4, one of the best-selling thermal pastes in the world. Our focus was both on improving performance and on versatile application possibilities and an easy-to-use consistency.
Thanks to improved composition, the MX-6 has a measurably lower thermal resistance and achieves up to 20% better performance.
It achieves this without reputed ingredients like expensive diamond dust or various precious metals.
Like all our thermal pastes, it is non-conductive and non-capacitive. This eliminates the risk of short circuits and discharges.
The application of the MX-6 is particularly easy thanks to its viscosity, which also makes it particularly suitable for direct-die applications, which occur, for example, with graphics cards or console processor GPUs.
The ARCTIC MX-6 thermal compound is available in various resealable packaging sizes from 2g to 8g as well as in a variant with MX Cleaner.
Thanks to improved composition, the MX-6 has a measurably lower thermal resistance and achieves up to 20% better performance.
It achieves this without reputed ingredients like expensive diamond dust or various precious metals.
Like all our thermal pastes, it is non-conductive and non-capacitive. This eliminates the risk of short circuits and discharges.
The application of the MX-6 is particularly easy thanks to its viscosity, which also makes it particularly suitable for direct-die applications, which occur, for example, with graphics cards or console processor GPUs.
The ARCTIC MX-6 thermal compound is available in various resealable packaging sizes from 2g to 8g as well as in a variant with MX Cleaner.
Pricing and Availability
The new ARCTIC MX-6 is available from today in the ARCTIC Webshop, on Amazon UK as well as in stores starting at a price of 5.59.