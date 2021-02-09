ARCTIC Releases New MX-6 Thermal Paste

We are proud of our thermal pastes. With over twenty years of experience in the PC cooling market and the goal to offer first-class products at a fair price, we have developed the MX-6. The formula of the new thermal paste is based on the proven MX-4, one of the best-selling thermal pastes in the world. Our focus was both on improving performance and on versatile application possibilities and an easy-to-use consistency.



Thanks to improved composition, the MX-6 has a measurably lower thermal resistance and achieves up to 20% better performance.

It achieves this without reputed ingredients like expensive diamond dust or various precious metals.

Like all our thermal pastes, it is non-conductive and non-capacitive. This eliminates the risk of short circuits and discharges.



The application of the MX-6 is particularly easy thanks to its viscosity, which also makes it particularly suitable for direct-die applications, which occur, for example, with graphics cards or console processor GPUs.



The ARCTIC MX-6 thermal compound is available in various resealable packaging sizes from 2g to 8g as well as in a variant with MX Cleaner.

The new ARCTIC MX-6 is available from today in the ARCTIC Webshop , on Amazon UK as well as in stores starting at a price of 5.59.