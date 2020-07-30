ASRock Launches Radeon RX 6900 XT OC Formula Graphics Card
After launching the Z590 OC Formula motherboard last month, ASRock today launches the ASRock Radeon RX 6900 XT OC Formula 16G graphics card to complement the returning OC Formula Series motherboard.
The ASRock Radeon RX 6900 XT OC Formula 16GB graphics card offers a 21-phase power design with high-quality components that maximize performance by delivering more power to the GPU. The all-metal cover with a triple-fan cooling system provides excellent heat dissipation. The card's exclusive Striped Axial Fan enhances airflow and minimizes noise, while the metal backplate protects the PCB from damage. The ARGB LED supports ASRock Polychrome SYNC, allowing users to customize lighting effects.
ASRock Radeon RX 6900 XT OC Formula Key Features
All-Metal Cover
21 Phase Power Design
OC Formula 3X Cooling System
Striped Axial Fan
Dual BIOS
Stylish Metal Backplate
0dB Silent Cooling
Super Alloy Graphics Card
ASRock Polychrome SYNC
Specifications
7nm AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Graphics
GPU Clock P BIOS(Boost/Game): Up to 2475/ Up to 2295 MHz
GPU Clock Q BIOS(Boost/Game): Up to 2365/ Up to 2165 MHz
3 x 8-pin Power Connectors
3 x DisplayPort 1.4 with DSC / 1 x HDMI 2.1 VRR
16GB 256-bit GDDR6
ASRock did not reveal pricing as of this writing. For more information about the ASRock Radeon RX 6900 XT OC Formula graphics card, please visit ASRock.
