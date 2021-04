ASRock Launches Radeon RX 6900 XT OC Formula Graphics Card

The ASRock Radeon RX 6900 XT OC Formula 16GB graphics card offers a 21-phase power design with high-quality components that maximize performance by delivering more power to the GPU. The all-metal cover with a triple-fan cooling system provides excellent heat dissipation. The card's exclusive Striped Axial Fan enhances airflow and minimizes noise, while the metal backplate protects the PCB from damage. The ARGB LED supports ASRock Polychrome SYNC, allowing users to customize lighting effects.All-Metal Cover21 Phase Power DesignOC Formula 3X Cooling SystemStriped Axial FanDual BIOSStylish Metal Backplate0dB Silent CoolingSuper Alloy Graphics CardASRock Polychrome SYNC7nm AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT GraphicsGPU Clock P BIOS(Boost/Game): Up to 2475/ Up to 2295 MHzGPU Clock Q BIOS(Boost/Game): Up to 2365/ Up to 2165 MHz3 x 8-pin Power Connectors3 x DisplayPort 1.4 with DSC / 1 x HDMI 2.1 VRR16GB 256-bit GDDR6ASRock did not reveal pricing as of this writing. For more information about the ASRock Radeon RX 6900 XT OC Formula graphics card, please visit ASRock