ASUS Adds TUF Gaming VG279Q1R To Gaming Monitor Line-up

ASUS TUF Gaming VG279Q1R Features

- 27-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) gaming monitor with ultrafast 144Hz refresh rate designed for professional gamers and immersive gameplay- ASUS Extreme Low Motion Blur (ELMB) technology enables a 1ms response time (MPRT) together with - Adaptive-sync, eliminating ghosting and tearing for sharp gaming visuals with high frame rates AMD FreeSync Premium technology supported through DP and HDMI ports providing variable refresh rates for low latency, stuttering-free and tearing-free while gaming- Shadow Boost enhances image details in dark areas, brightening scenes without overexposing bright areas- Exclusive GamePlus function delicately designed for every gaming needs ASUS TUF Gaming VG279Q1R gaming monitor will soon be available in partner resellers worldwide. Now available for pre-orders in China via JD.com for 1,599 Yuan (approximately $225 USD)