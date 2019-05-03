ASUS Adds TUF Gaming VG279Q1R To Gaming Monitor Line-up

ASUS introduces the TUF Gaming VG279Q1R gaming monitor a 27-inch Full HD (1920x1080) gaming monitor with a 144Hz IPS panel and fast 1ms MPRT for smooth gaming visuals. The TUF Gaming VG279Q1R comes with a more modest set of features compared to the ASUS TUF Gaming VG279QM but comes at a more affordable price point. The ASUS TUF Gaming VG279Q1R features the ASUS Extreme Low Motion Blue (ELMB) Technology that enables a 1ms response time.
The TUF Gaming VG279Q1R gaming monitor also features AMD FreeSync Premium technology supported through the DisplayPort and HDMI ports delivering variable refresh rates for low latency, stuttering-free, and tearing-free gaming. It comes with other gaming features including Shadow Boost and the ASUS exclusive GamePlus that includes game-specific modes and functions including Crosshair, Timer, FPS Counter and Display Alignment.
ASUS TUF Gaming VG279Q1R Features- 27-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) gaming monitor with ultrafast 144Hz refresh rate designed for professional gamers and immersive gameplay
- ASUS Extreme Low Motion Blur (ELMB) technology enables a 1ms response time (MPRT) together with - Adaptive-sync, eliminating ghosting and tearing for sharp gaming visuals with high frame rates
- AMD FreeSync Premium technology supported through DP and HDMI ports providing variable refresh rates for low latency, stuttering-free and tearing-free while gaming
- Shadow Boost enhances image details in dark areas, brightening scenes without overexposing bright areas
- Exclusive GamePlus function delicately designed for every gaming needs
Pricing and Availability
ASUS TUF Gaming VG279Q1R gaming monitor will soon be available in partner resellers worldwide. Now available for pre-orders in China via JD.com for 1,599 Yuan (approximately $225 USD)