ASUS Introduces TUF Gaming VG279QM Gaming Monitor
ASUS adds its gaming monitor line-up under the TUF Gaming Alliance series the TUF Gaming VG279QM. The TUF Gaming VG279QM is a 27 1080p (1920x1080) gaming monitor with an ultra-fast 280Hz refresh rate (OC) and 1ms GTG response time sporting an IPS display panel. The gaming monitor features NVIDIA G-SYNC support and DisplayHDR 400 certification for smooth gaming visuals. The TUF Gaming VG279QM also features support for ELMB-sync.
The ASUS TUF Gaming VG279QM gaming monitor comes with a set of gaming features including Shadow Boost, GamePlus, and GameVisual. The ASUS GamePlus features Game Crosshair, Timer, FPS Counter, and Display Alignment. The TUF Gaming VG279QM also features an ergonomic stand that allows users to tilt, swivel, and height adjust the monitor to achieve gaming visual comfort.
Pricing and Availability
The ASUS TUF Gaming VG279QM Gaming Monitor is now available in selected regions, available in China at JD.com for 3,299 Yuan (approximately $370 USD).
