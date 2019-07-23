ASUS Announces Availability of Android 10 for ROG Phone II

ASUS Republic of Gamers announces the availability of Android 10 update for the ROG Phone II gaming phone. Android 10 offers new features and enhancements that will simplify the way users use the ROG Phone II. Android 10 highlights include a new Dark Theme that makes visual easier on dark environments that can be activated or deactivated in certain apps. It also features Gesture Navigation for launching apps and faster navigation. Android 10 also improves better privacy and control over the users personal data. All privacy controls are now in one place making it easier to control shared information of apps. The update will also come with several bug fixes for the ROG Phone II gaming smartphone.
The Android 10 update for ROG Phone II will be available from today via a firmware-over-the-air (FOTA) update that will be rolled out incrementally worldwide, with broader availability expected shortly.
ASUS ROG Phone II
The ROG Phone II builds on the innovative gamer-centric design of the first-generation ROG Phone, and takes performance to an epic new level with the world's first announced implementation of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Mobile Platform with an uprated GameCool II 3D vapor-chamber cooling system. The ROG Phone II sports a massive 6000mAh battery with an innovative side-charging design.
Being a gaming phone, the ROG Phone II also features the world's first 120 Hz / 1 ms AMOLED 10-bit HDR display, which offers a world-beating Delta-E <1 colour accuracy for a truly extraordinary visual experience. ROG Phone II is designed from the ground up for fully immersive gaming, with its unique landscape-oriented design incorporating upgraded AirTrigger II ultrasonic sensors and powerful front-facing stereo speakers.
