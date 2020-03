ASUS Announces Availability of Android 10 for ROG Phone II

ASUS ROG Phone II

The ROG Phone II builds on the innovative gamer-centric design of the first-generation ROG Phone, and takes performance to an epic new level with the world's first announced implementation of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Mobile Platform with an uprated GameCool II 3D vapor-chamber cooling system. The ROG Phone II sports a massive 6000mAh battery with an innovative side-charging design.Being a gaming phone , the ROG Phone II also features the world's first 120 Hz / 1 ms AMOLED 10-bit HDR display, which offers a world-beating Delta-E <1 colour accuracy for a truly extraordinary visual experience. ROG Phone II is designed from the ground up for fully immersive gaming, with its unique landscape-oriented design incorporating upgraded AirTrigger II ultrasonic sensors and powerful front-facing stereo speakers.Learn more about Android 10 at android.com