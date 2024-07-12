ASUS Announces TUF Gaming A2 SSD Enclosure

ASUS announced the TUF Gaming A2 SSD enclosure for gamers seeking a superfast and reliable storage solution featuring USB-C 3.2 Gen2x2 connectivity delivering speeds of up to 20Gbps. The TUF Gaming A2 is an upgrade of the TUF Gaming A1 SSD enclosure released in 2022 that only offered 10Gbps transfer speeds.
The TUF Gaming A2 offers robust protection with IP68 water- and dust-resistance, and meets U.S. MIL-STD-810H durability standards, making it suitable for tough environments. Its silicone rubber exterior provides added security for on-the-go use. The tool-free Q-Latch mechanism allows for simple SSD installation, and the efficient thermal management system keeps it cool for consistent performance. Compatible with PCs, Macs, mobile devices, and modern game consoles, the TUF Gaming A2 is ideal for gamers who need a reliable and expansive storage solution.
Exceptional SSD performance
The TUF Gaming A2 offers exceptional SSD performance, doubling the data transfer speeds of its predecessor with USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 connectivity, providing up to 20Gbps. It can transfer a 100GB game in just 90 seconds to platforms like the ROG Ally. Its tool-free Q-Latch design makes installing or removing the M.2 SSD easy, and it supports both PCIe NVMe and SATA interfaces with a capacity of up to 4TB across various SSD form factors.
Rugged and ready for anything
Built for durability, the TUF Gaming A2 meets U.S. MIL-STD-810H standards and is IP68-rated for water- and dust-resistance. Its shock-absorbing silicone-rubber exterior withstands extreme temperatures, UV rays, and electrical disturbances, while its ribbed design ensures easy handling. Additionally, an efficient thermal pad prevents overheating to maintain long-term performance stability.
Play and create across multiple platforms
TUF Gaming A2 works seamlessly with Windows 11, macOS, mobile devices, and the latest game consoles like ROG Ally, PlayStation® 5, and Xbox.
ASUS did not reveal pricing as of this writing. The TUF Gaming A1 is priced at $49.99 on Amazon, the TUF Gaming A2 is expected to be priced higher having faster 20Gbps transfer speeds. Learn more about the TUF Gaming A2 SSD Enclosure.