ASUS Announces TUF Gaming A2 SSD Enclosure

The TUF Gaming A2 offers exceptional SSD performance, doubling the data transfer speeds of its predecessor with USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 connectivity, providing up to 20Gbps. It can transfer a 100GB game in just 90 seconds to platforms like the ROG Ally. Its tool-free Q-Latch design makes installing or removing the M.2 SSD easy, and it supports both PCIe NVMe and SATA interfaces with a capacity of up to 4TB across various SSD form factors.Built for durability, the TUF Gaming A2 meets U.S. MIL-STD-810H standards and is IP68-rated for water- and dust-resistance. Its shock-absorbing silicone-rubber exterior withstands extreme temperatures, UV rays, and electrical disturbances, while its ribbed design ensures easy handling. Additionally, an efficient thermal pad prevents overheating to maintain long-term performance stability.TUF Gaming A2 works seamlessly with Windows 11, macOS, mobile devices, and the latest game consoles like ROG Ally, PlayStation® 5, and Xbox.ASUS did not reveal pricing as of this writing. The TUF Gaming A1 is priced at $49.99 on Amazon , the TUF Gaming A2 is expected to be priced higher having faster 20Gbps transfer speeds. Learn more about the TUF Gaming A2 SSD Enclosure