ASUS Intros TUF Gaming A1 NVMe SSD Enclosure

ASUS presents the TUF Gaming A1 NVMe SSD enclosure using the USB 3.2 Gen2 interface and Type-C connectivity offering transfer speeds of up to 10Gbps. True to the TUF Gaming lines signature durability and toughness, the TUF Gaming A1 features MIL-STD-810H drop resistance and IP68 water and dust resistance. It also adopts the Q-Latch feature on the latest ASUS motherboards, allowing easy M.2 SSD installation. However, users would still need to use the included Allen key to open the enclosure.
The TUF Gaming Alliance is now more than just PC components as ASUS includes more products under the product line. The TUF Gaming A1 supports PC and consoles including the Xbox family and PS5. Offering speeds up to 10Gbps, the TUF Gaming A1 is equal to the ROG Strix Arion NVMe SSD enclosure but still behind some of the 20Gbps offerings available today like the SilverStone MS12 that offers 20Gbps transfer speed.
Key FeaturesUltrafastPerformance
USB-C 3.2 Gen 2x1 interface for up to 10 Gbps transfer speeds, while SATA offers up to 6 Gbps.
Dual M.2 Interface
Supports M.2 NVMe PCIe or SATA SSDs with 2242/2260/2280 form factor.
DIY-friendly Design
The exclusive Q-latch mechanism makes it easy to mount an SSD into the enclosure.
Military-grade Toughness
Meets MIL-STD-810H drop resistance and IP68 water and dust resistance standards for added durability.
Wide-ranging Compatibility
Bundled USB-C cable to connect to PCs, laptops, mobile devices, and the latest-gen gaming consoles.
ASUS did not reveal pricing as of this writing. To learn more about the TUF Gaming A1 NVMe SSD enclosure, please visit ASUS.com.