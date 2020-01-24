ASUS Introduces ROG Falchion Ultra-Compact Wireless Keyboard
Just a few days after Razer introduced the Huntsman Mini, ASUS Republic of Gamers introduces its own ultra-compact gaming keyboard the ROG Falchion. The compact gaming keyboard features a 68-key layout with arrow and navigation keys. The ROG Falchion contains the majority of the necessary keys typically used in gaming. All 68 keys are equipped with Cherry MX RGB mechanical switches for precision input and tactile feedback. The ROG Falchion also has per-key RGB lighting with ASUS Aura Sync technology.
The ROG Falchion compact gaming keyboard is also wireless using low-latency 1ms 2.4GHz wireless connectivity. The gaming keyboard offers up to 400 hours of battery life with RGB lighting disabled. Unique to the ROG Falchion is an interactive touch panel for easy customisation of settings and controls.
The ROG Falchion is currently available in the US keyboard layout only. ASUS is yet to officially announce the product as well as other keyboard layouts for other regions. With that, there is no information with regards to the pricing and availability of the ROG Falchion as of this writing.
Learn more about the ROG Falchion compact wireless gaming keyboard at ROG.ASUS.com
