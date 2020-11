ASUS Introduces ROG Strix Scope RX Gaming Keyboard

ROG RX Red Optical Mechanical Switch

Built to Last

ROG RX Red Optical Mechanical Switches are the first to be developed by ROG. Extensive research, testing, and fine-tuning have resulted in switches with a 1.5mm actuation point for lightning-fast inputs. An initial force of 40g prevents accidental keystrokes, and goes all the way up to 55g for perfect rebound feedback. ROG RX Red switches provide a smooth and linear feel to give you near instantaneous response the moment you strike the key.ROG Strix Scope RX offers industry-leading IP56 dust and water resistance, ensuring it’s well-protected from spills and dust. It also has a durable aluminium alloy top plate that provides structural rigidity to give you long-lasting and reliable performance.The ROG Strix Scope RX is expected to be available in Q1 2021 with an MSRP of €139. Learn more about the ROG Strix Scope RX at ROG.ASUS.com