ASUS Introduces ROG Strix Scope RX Gaming Keyboard

ASUS adds the ROG Strix Scope RX to its gaming keyboard line-up featuring the ROG RX Optical Mechanical Switches and ASUS Aura Sync RGB illumination. The ROG Strix Scope RX gaming keyboard passes the IP56 certification for water and dust resistance. It sports a sturdy alloy top plate that provides rigidity and aesthetics.
The ROG Strix Scope RX is the first ROG gaming keyboard to use the exclusive ROG RX Red Optical Mechanical Switches. The switches have a 100 million keystroke lifespan and each switch has a central RGB LED thats fully customizable using the ASUS Aura Sync software. The keyboard also features a USB 2.0 passthrough and a wider Ctrl key and a Stealth key for FPS gamers. It has onboard memory that can save up to six profiles, 100% anti-ghosting and N-key rollover, on-the-fly macro recording, Windows Lock Key, and Function Lock Key.
ROG RX Red Optical Mechanical SwitchROG RX Red Optical Mechanical Switches are the first to be developed by ROG. Extensive research, testing, and fine-tuning have resulted in switches with a 1.5mm actuation point for lightning-fast inputs. An initial force of 40g prevents accidental keystrokes, and goes all the way up to 55g for perfect rebound feedback. ROG RX Red switches provide a smooth and linear feel to give you near instantaneous response the moment you strike the key.
Built to LastROG Strix Scope RX offers industry-leading IP56 dust and water resistance, ensuring its well-protected from spills and dust. It also has a durable aluminium alloy top plate that provides structural rigidity to give you long-lasting and reliable performance.
The ROG Strix Scope RX is expected to be available in Q1 2021 with an MSRP of 139. Learn more about the ROG Strix Scope RX at ROG.ASUS.com