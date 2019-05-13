ASUS Intros ROG Zenith II Extreme Alpha Motherboard
ASUS introduces the ROG Zenith II Extreme Alpha motherboard, ASUS Republic of Gamers new flagship TRX40 motherboard with an improved VRM heatsink and better Infineon power stages for better performance. It has been two months since ASUS released the ROG Zenith II Extreme motherboard which broke multiple records upon its release but today ASUS dethrones this record-breaking motherboard to make way for a better flagship motherboard. While the ROG Zenith II Extreme Alpha comes with a very similar set of features, its improved VPU VRM heatsink should deliver improved overclocking headroom.
Like the ROG Zenith II Extreme, the ROG Zenith II Extreme Alpha motherboard features a 16 digital power phase design but ASUS upgraded the Infineon TDA21472 power stages to the Infineon TDA21490 power stages which likely improves the current output from 70A to 90A. The ROG Zenith II Extreme Alpha sports the same networking solutions including Aquantia 10Gbps Ethernet and Wi-Fi 6 with MU-MIMO support. Its OLED display panel on the rear I/O shroud can display hardware stats, FPS, or custom logos. It also packs ROGs industry-leading audio components including the SupremeFX S1220 audio processor and ESS SABRE9018Q2C DAC. Lastly, the motherboard features brilliant RGB lighting zones powered by ASUS Aura Sync.
ASUS did not reveal the pricing of the motherboard as of this writing. Learn more about the ASUS ROG Zenith II Extreme Alpha here.
