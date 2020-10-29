ASUS Radeon RX 6000 Series Cards Pictured

AMD just released the next-generation AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics cards featuring the AMD RDNA 2 architecture. The reference design sports a triple-fan cooling but a relatively slimmer form-factor compared to most of the GeForce RTX 3090 and RTX 3080 graphics cards. Aside from the reference models, partners like ASUS introduce their own flare and custom PCB designs featuring the brand's own cooling engine design under the ASUS ROG and TUF Gaming lines.
Today, some of ASUSs Radeon RX 6000 cards have been pictured online. These are said to be the ASUS ROG Strix LC Radeon RX 6800 XT OC Edition, ASUS ROG STRIX Radeon RX 6800 OC Edition, ASUS TUF Gaming Radeon RX 6800 XT OC Edition, and ASUS TUF Gaming Radeon RX 6800 OC Edition graphics cards. The ASUS ROG Strix and TUF Gaming models for ASUS's Radeon RX 6000 Series appear to have similar looks as its GeForce RTX 3090 and RTX 3080 counterpart. The only exception is the ASUS ROG Strix LC Radeon RX 6800 XT OC Edition which sports hybrid cooling combining air-cooling and water-cooling in one cooling package. The hybrid cooler is deemed superior to air-cooling solutions while reducing the graphics card's thickness to two PCIe slots, slimmer than most GeForce RTX 3090 and GeForce RTX 3080 offerings available today but with the addition of a 240mm radiator and tubing.
ASUS ROG Strix LC Radeon RX 6800 XT OC
The ASUS ROG Strix LC Radeon RX 6800 XT OC features an all-in-one liquid cooling solution with a 240mm radiator and ARGB 120mm fans. It also packs a blower cooler to deliver active cooling to the waterblock and other components of the graphics cards PCB.
ASUS ROG STRIX Radeon RX 6800 OC
ASUS TUF Gaming Radeon RX 6800 XT OC / RX 6800 OC
We expect similar models for ASUSs Radeon RX 6900 XT Series graphics cards. No further information on these cards exact dimensions and specifications as of this writing.