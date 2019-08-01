ASUS ROG Announces Line-up of On-the-go Gaming Peripherals

ASUS Republic of Gamers today announced all-new gaming peripherals that deliver ultimate on-the-go gaming experiences: the ROG Falchion gaming keyboard, ROG Cetra RGB gaming headphones, and the ROG Strix XG16 gaming display. The ROG Falchion wireless gaming keyboard, previously announced in our recent write-up, offers a space-saving layout that is 65% the size of a standard keyboard, a user-friendly multi-use interactive touch panel, and wireless ASUS Aura Sync lighting. ROG Cetra RGB gaming headphones feature active noise cancellation (ANC) technology and customisable RGB lighting. ROG Strix XG16 is a 15.6-inch portable gaming display with a built-in battery that features up to 144 Hz refresh rates, 1080p resolution display, and a user-friendly kickstand design. These gaming peripherals deliver the high-caliber portable controls, audio, and graphics needed to take mobile gaming to the next level.
ROG Falchion Wireless Gaming Keyboard
ROG Falchion is a wireless mechanical keyboard with an innovative design that's 65% the size of a standard keyboard. It offers a versatile cover case and an interactive touch panel that can adjust volume, play and pause music, and zoom the screen in and out. The touch panel can also be programmed for use as a macro key, and the RGB LEDs inside the touch panel indicate battery status in real-time. It provides gamers with ultrafast 1 ms, 2.4 GHz connectivity, and up to 400 hours of battery life. With cutting-edge design and user-friendly features, ROG Falchion empowers gamers with next-level control and performance.
ROG Cetra RGB Gaming Headphones
ROG Cetra RGB gaming headphones support multiple platforms via a USB-C® connection, including mobile phones, PC, Mac and Nintendo Switch. The active noise cancellation (ANC) technology and innovative Ambient mode on the earbuds enable users to fully immerse in games, music and other media without distraction, yet also give users the ability to hear external sounds, as needed. Exclusive 10 mm ASUS Essence drivers deliver optimised gaming audio and strong bass. Users have a choice of three sizes of silicone tips and ear fins, as well as a pair of foam ear tips ― all to provide flexibility to ensure a comfortable fit. The customisable RGB lighting on the headphones allow users to enjoy high-quality audio in style.
ROG Strix XG16 portable gaming display
ROG Strix XG16 is a 15.6-inch portable gaming display with a built-in battery that features up to a 144 Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution. It offers two USB-C® ports and one Micro HDMI port, which provides flexible connectivity and the ability to charge during gameplay. The user-friendly kickstand on the back can be opened up to 70° and enables the display to be placed stably on a flat surface in landscape or portrait orientation for comfortable viewing on-the-go. Underneath the kickstand is a mesh design with cybertext patterning, which adds to its futuristic aesthetic. The display offers high-quality colours and brightness, and the IPS panel enables wide viewing angles. ROG Strix XG16 is compatible with ROG Tripod, which allows gamers to position the display above a laptop for dual-screen use.
Pricing and Availability
The ROG Flachion will be available in the UK. Please contact your local ASUS representative for further information. To learn more, visit the following links below:
ROG Falchion
ROG Cetra RGB
ROG Strix XG16