ASUS ROG Presents Premium Strix SCAR 17 Gaming Laptop

ASUS Republic of Games presents the premium Strix SCAR 17 gaming laptop powered by the 10th generation Intel Core i9-10980HK processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER graphics and 32GB of DDR4-3200MHz memory. Designed with professional esports athletes in mind, The ROG Strix SCAR 17 packs a 17.3 display with 300Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time with slim bezels creating an 81.5% screen-to-body ratio. The ROG Strix SCAR 17 comes with two fast NVMe SSDs in RAID 0 offering fast and large storage space. The gaming laptop even has a third SSD slot for storage expansion.
Like the ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 released today, the ROG Strix SCAR 17 also uses Thermal Grizzly liquid metal compound on the CPU, upgraded heatsinks, and 3D thermal design to deliver superb heat dissipation and thermal management. The ROG Strix SCAR 17 features Keystone II Technology that enables users to launch apps, unlock a hidden Shadow Drive and more, by just docking a Keystone device.
ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 17 Specifications
Processor: Up to Intel Core i9-10980HK
Operating system: Windows 10 Pro
Graphics: Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER
Display: Up to 17.3" FHD (1920 x 1080), IPS FHD 300Hz (3ms)
Memory: Up to 32 GB DDR4 3200 MHz SDRAM
Storage: 2 x M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 x4 up to 1 TB SSD with RAID 0 support / Up to 3 SSDs
Connectivity:
- 2x2 Intel WiFi 6 (Gig+) (802.11ax)
- RangeBoost support
- Bluetooth 5.12
Audio:
- 2 x 4.2-watt speakers
- Smart amplifier
Keyboard:
- Backlit chiclet keyboard
- ASUS Aura Sync
- Per-key RGB
Interfaces:
Left side I/O
- 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
- 1 x Audio combo jack: Mic-in and Headphone out
Rear side I/O
- 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
- 1 X USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (supports DisplayPort, no PD charging)
- 1 x LAN RJ45 jack
- 1 x HDMI (supports HDMI 2.0b), supports HDCP SPEC 2.2
Software:
- Armoury Crate
- GameFirst V
- Sonic Studio
- GameVisual
- Aura Creator
Accessories (Optional)
- ROG backpack
- ROG Delta Headset
- ROG Gladius II / ROG STRIX impact (alternative)
- ROG GC21 Webcam
Battery: 66 Wh
Dimensions: 39.97 x 29.34 x 2.79 cm
Weight: 2.9 kg
Pricing and Availability
ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 17 will be available from late April with prices starting from £2,999.99. Learn more about the ROG Strix SCAR 15/17 gaming laptop here.