ASUS ROG Presents Premium Strix SCAR 17 Gaming Laptop

Processor: Up to Intel Core i9-10980HKOperating system: Windows 10 ProGraphics: Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPERDisplay: Up to 17.3" FHD (1920 x 1080), IPS FHD 300Hz (3ms)Memory: Up to 32 GB DDR4 3200 MHz SDRAMStorage: 2 x M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 x4 up to 1 TB SSD with RAID 0 support / Up to 3 SSDsConnectivity:- 2x2 Intel WiFi 6 (Gig+) (802.11ax)- RangeBoost support- Bluetooth 5.12Audio:- 2 x 4.2-watt speakers- Smart amplifierKeyboard:- Backlit chiclet keyboard- Per-key RGBInterfaces:Left side I/O- 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A- 1 x Audio combo jack: Mic-in and Headphone outRear side I/O- 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A- 1 X USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (supports DisplayPort, no PD charging)- 1 x LAN RJ45 jack- 1 x HDMI (supports HDMI 2.0b), supports HDCP SPEC 2.2Software:- Armoury Crate- GameFirst V- Sonic Studio- GameVisual- Aura CreatorAccessories (Optional)- ROG backpack- ROG Delta Headset- ROG Gladius II / ROG STRIX impact (alternative)- ROG GC21 WebcamBattery: 66 WhDimensions: 39.97 x 29.34 x 2.79 cmWeight: 2.9 kg