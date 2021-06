ASUS x GUNDAM Series Components Reaches United States

Some components of the ASUS x GUNDAM ZAKU Edition gaming components are now available at Newegg along with the ASUS Z590 WIFI GUNDAM EDITION motherboard. Unfortunately, a complete GUNDAM-themed gaming PC is not yet possible with the graphics card and gaming monitor models not yet listed. The following ASUS x GUNDAM components below have been listed at Newegg.The collaboration of ASUS and SUNRISE SOTSU brings the passion of Gaming and big mechas together, by presenting the GUNDAM collection. The design of the collection is inspired by the original RX-78-2 Gundam and the infamous MS-06S Char’s Zaku II, featuring motherboards, graphics cards, gaming cases, all-in-one coolers, gaming monitors, peripherals, router models, apparels, and gear. Build the ultimate GUNDAM-themed gaming pc and step into the Newtype realm.Learn more about the ASUS x GUNDAM Series at https://www.asus.com/microsite/ASUS-X-GUNDAM/