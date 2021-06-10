ASUS x GUNDAM Series Components Reaches United States
ASUS collaborated with SUNRISE SOTSU and launched the ASUS x GUNDAM Series gaming PC components late last year. The ASUS x GUNDAM Series consists of two themes the RX-78-2 Gundam-inspired white collection and the Zaku II-inspired red collection. The collection first launched in the Asian region. Today, the ASUS x GUNDAM series is now available in the United States via Newegg.
Some components of the ASUS x GUNDAM ZAKU Edition gaming components are now available at Newegg along with the ASUS Z590 WIFI GUNDAM EDITION motherboard. Unfortunately, a complete GUNDAM-themed gaming PC is not yet possible with the graphics card and gaming monitor models not yet listed. The following ASUS x GUNDAM components below have been listed at Newegg.
ASUS TUF GAMING B550M-ZAKU (WI-FI) Motherboard
ASUS Z590 WIFI GUNDAM EDITION Motherboard
ASUS TUF Gaming GT301 ZAKU II EDITION Chassis
ASUS ZAKU TUF Gaming LC 240 RGB Liquid Cooler
ASUS RT-AX86U AX5700 ZAKU II EDITION Gaming Router
About the ASUS x GUNDAM Series
The collaboration of ASUS and SUNRISE SOTSU brings the passion of Gaming and big mechas together, by presenting the GUNDAM collection. The design of the collection is inspired by the original RX-78-2 Gundam and the infamous MS-06S Chars Zaku II, featuring motherboards, graphics cards, gaming cases, all-in-one coolers, gaming monitors, peripherals, router models, apparels, and gear. Build the ultimate GUNDAM-themed gaming pc and step into the Newtype realm.
Learn more about the ASUS x GUNDAM Series at https://www.asus.com/microsite/ASUS-X-GUNDAM/
