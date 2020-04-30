BIOSTAR Adds Z490A-SILVER and Z490T-SILVER Motherboards

BIOSTAR expands its Intel Socket 1200 motherboard line-up for the 10th generation Intel Core processors with the new Z490A-SILVER and Z490T-SILVER motherboards which sports a silver on black styling. Both motherboards come with Intel gigabit ethernet and an M.2 E-key slot for Wi-Fi 6 modules. The BIOSTAR Z490A-SILVER is a standard ATX motherboard with four DIMM slots supporting up to 128GB of DDR4 memory while the BIOSTAR Z490T-SILVER is a mini-ITX motherboard with two DIMM slots supporting up to 64GB of DDR4 memory. The Z490T-SILVER comes bundled with Wi-Fi antenna ports, ready for a Wi-Fi 6 module upgrade.
The BIOSTAR Z490A-SILVER and BIOSTAR Z490T-SILVER motherboards support RGB lighting devices with its 12V LED header and digital 5V LED header. RGB lighting effects can be synchronized across all RGB devices and the motherboard via BIOSTAR RGB SYNC and customized via the BIOSTAR VIVID LED DJ application. The motherboards are also compatible with Razer Chroma, a feature announced last year.
Key Features
BIOSTAR Z490A-SILVER
Supports 10th Generation Intel Core Processor
Intel Z490 chipset
Supports up to 4400MHz(OC), up to 128GB memory
Supports PCIe M.2 (32Gb/s)
Supports Intel Optane Technology
Supports HDMI 4K resolution
Supports GbE LAN
Supports USB 3.2 Gen1
Supports WiFi 6 (No Wifi 6 card included)
BIOSTAR Z490T-SILVER
Supports 10th Generation Intel Core Processor
Intel Z490 chipset
Supports up to 4400MHz(OC), up to 64GB memory
Supports PCIe M.2 (32Gb/s)
Supports Intel Optane Technology
Supports HDMI 4K resolution
Supports GbE LAN
Supports USB 3.2 Gen1
Supports WiFi 6 (No Wifi 6 card included)
No information on pricing and availability as of this writing. Visit the product pages below to learn more.
BIOSTAR Z490A-SILVER
BIOSTAR Z490T-SILVER