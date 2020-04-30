BIOSTAR Adds Z490A-SILVER and Z490T-SILVER Motherboards

Key Features

BIOSTAR Z490A-SILVER

Supports 10th Generation Intel Core Processor

Intel Z490 chipset

Supports up to 4400MHz(OC), up to 128GB memory

Supports PCIe M.2 (32Gb/s)

Supports Intel Optane Technology

Supports HDMI 4K resolution

Supports GbE LAN

Supports USB 3.2 Gen1

Supports WiFi 6 (No Wifi 6 card included)



BIOSTAR Z490T-SILVER

Supports 10th Generation

Intel Z490 chipset

Supports up to 4400MHz(OC), up to 64GB memory

Supports PCIe M.2 (32Gb/s)

Supports Intel Optane Technology

Supports HDMI 4K resolution

Supports GbE LAN

Supports USB 3.2 Gen1

Supports WiFi 6 (No Wifi 6 card included) Supports 10th Generation Intel Core ProcessorIntel Z490 chipsetSupports up to 4400MHz(OC), up to 128GB memorySupports PCIe M.2 (32Gb/s)Supports Intel Optane TechnologySupports HDMI 4K resolutionSupports GbE LANSupports USB 3.2 Gen1Supports WiFi 6 (No Wifi 6 card included)Supports 10th Generation Intel Core ProcessorIntel Z490 chipsetSupports up to 4400MHz(OC), up to 64GB memorySupports PCIe M.2 (32Gb/s)Supports Intel Optane TechnologySupports HDMI 4K resolutionSupports GbE LANSupports USB 3.2 Gen1Supports WiFi 6 (No Wifi 6 card included)

No information on pricing and availability as of this writing. Visit the product pages below to learn more.