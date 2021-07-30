BIOSTAR AMD Radeon RX 6600 Announced

BIOSTAR announces its latest AMD Radeon graphics card the BIOSTAR AMD Radeon RX 6600. Sporting the same cooling design as the BIOSTAR Radeon RX 6600 XT, the Radeon RX 6600 version would be deemed another value model competing in the market. The basic cooling design with the use of extruded aluminium heat sink with integrated copper heat pipes would be a better match on this Radeon GPU. The Radeon RX 6600s TDP rating is significantly lower than the Radeon RX 6600 XTs at 132W. Nevertheless, the cheap cooling solution is unlikely to appeal to any PC enthusiast anytime soon even with a more affordable price tag.
BIOSTAR AMD Radeon RX 6600
Built on the breakthrough AMD RDNA 2 gaming architecture, the new BIOSTAR AMD Radeon RX 6600 graphics card offers 8GB of GDDR6 memory on a 128-bit bus, 32MB of high-performance AMD Infinity Cache, and support for high-bandwidth PCI® Express 4.0 technology. Optimized for performance, power efficiency, and durability, the new BIOSTAR AMD Radeon RX 6600 graphics card enables high-framerate 1080p gaming in the latest AAA titles.
The BIOSTAR AMD Radeon RX 6600 graphics card offers 28 compute units with a Game Clock frequency of 2,044 MHz and a Boost Clock frequency of up to 2,491 MHz, enabling incredible 1080p gaming experiences without breaking a sweat. In addition, support for DisplayPort 1.4 with DSC and HDMI 2.1 VRR enables crisp, vivid video output.
BIOSTAR did not reveal pricing as of this writing.