BIOSTAR AMD Radeon RX 6600 Announced

Built on the breakthrough AMD RDNA 2 gaming architecture, the new BIOSTAR AMD Radeon RX 6600 graphics card offers 8GB of GDDR6 memory on a 128-bit bus, 32MB of high-performance AMD Infinity Cache, and support for high-bandwidth PCI® Express 4.0 technology. Optimized for performance, power efficiency, and durability, the new BIOSTAR AMD Radeon RX 6600 graphics card enables high-framerate 1080p gaming in the latest AAA titles.The BIOSTAR AMD Radeon RX 6600 graphics card offers 28 compute units with a Game Clock frequency of 2,044 MHz and a Boost Clock frequency of up to 2,491 MHz, enabling incredible 1080p gaming experiences without breaking a sweat. In addition, support for DisplayPort 1.4 with DSC and HDMI 2.1 VRR enables crisp, vivid video output.BIOSTAR did not reveal pricing as of this writing.