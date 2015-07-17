Cablemod Adds 180-Degree 12VHPWR Cable Adapter

Earlier this month, Cablemod announced the 90-degree 12VHPWR Adapter that aims to prevent excessing bending of 12VHPWR cables. Cablemods adds another adapter, the 180-degree 12VHPWR Cable Adapter. The Cablemod 180-degree 12VHPWR Adapter would have the 12VHPWR cable routed on top of the graphics cards backplate. Currently, there are four Cablemod Angled 12VHPWR Cable Adapters available.
Like the 90-degree adapter, the 180-degree adapter comes in two types to support all RTX 40 Series graphics cards from all NVIDIA AIB partners. See the compatibility list below.
180-Degree Adapter (A) Compatibility List
ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 (backplate side)
ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 (backplate side)
EK Quantum Vector2 Strix TUF RTX 4090 (backplate side)
EK Quantum Vector2 RTX 4090 FE without active backplate (cooler side)
180-Degree Adapter (B) Compatibility List
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition (backplate side)
Gigabyte AORUS GeForce RTX 4090 MASTER (backplate side)
Gigabyte RTX 4090 GAMING OC (backplate side)
Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4090 WINDFORCE (backplate side)
EK Quantum Vector2 Strix TUF RTX 4090 (cooler side)
EK Quantum Vector2 RTX 4090 FE without active backplate (backplate side)
The list of compatible graphics cards would be expanded as more graphics card models get validated.
Presale
The Cablemod 12VHPWR adapters were supposed to go out for sale on October 31. However, Cablemod postponed the release to fully validate compatibility with various graphics cards. Interested buyers can signup for the presale to be notified once available. For more information, please visit the Cablemod website.