Cooler Master Adds Gold V2 Series White Edition Power Supplies

Key Features

This certification guarantees a typical efficiency of 90% under normal operating conditions.The half-bridge LLC resonant converter and DC-DC technology offer reliable and stable voltage outputs for safer, more reliable performance and higher efficiency.The 135mm FDB fan is semi-fanless up to 40% load and can be manually turned off with a hardware-based hybrid switch.Modular cables reduce clutter, increase airflow, and improve overall efficiency and thermal performance.The thicker 16 AWG PCI-e cables allow for higher currents, thereby improving both efficiency and safety.This unit comes with a standard limited manufacturing warranty of 10 years from the date of purchase.The Cooler Master Gold V2 White Edition power supply is available in 550W, 650W, 750W, and 850W models. Now available in the United States on Amazon and Newegg To learn more about the Cooler Master Gold V2 Series power supplies, please visit the product page links below.