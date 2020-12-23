Cooler Master Adds Gold V2 Series White Edition Power Supplies

Earlier this year, Cooler Master revealed its 2021 power supply line-up at the Cooler Master Virtual Showcase 2021. Cooler Master releases the Gold V2 Series White Edition power supplies which aim to complement all-white PC builds.
The Cooler Master Gold V2 Series White Edition features a fully modular cable design with flat white cables. The PSUs also use 16AWG PCIe power cables with less heat resistance to improve efficiency and stability. The Gold V2 Series also uses a larger 135mm fan to keep it running cool and efficiently as well as extend the lifespan of the power supply.
Key Features
80 PLUS Gold Certified:
This certification guarantees a typical efficiency of 90% under normal operating conditions.
Performance Driven Topology:
The half-bridge LLC resonant converter and DC-DC technology offer reliable and stable voltage outputs for safer, more reliable performance and higher efficiency.
Semi-Fanless Mode with Hybrid Switch:
The 135mm FDB fan is semi-fanless up to 40% load and can be manually turned off with a hardware-based hybrid switch.
Full-Modular Cabling:
Modular cables reduce clutter, increase airflow, and improve overall efficiency and thermal performance.
16 AWG PCI-e Cables:
The thicker 16 AWG PCI-e cables allow for higher currents, thereby improving both efficiency and safety.
10 Year Warranty:
This unit comes with a standard limited manufacturing warranty of 10 years from the date of purchase.
Availability
The Cooler Master Gold V2 White Edition power supply is available in 550W, 650W, 750W, and 850W models. Now available in the United States on Amazon and Newegg.
To learn more about the Cooler Master Gold V2 Series power supplies, please visit the product page links below.
Cooler Master V550 GOLD V2 White Edition
Cooler Master V650 GOLD V2 White Edition
Cooler Master V750 GOLD V2 White Edition
Cooler Master V850 GOLD V2 White Edition