Cooler Master Announces Mounting Upgrades for LGA1700 Release

Cooler Master announces today it will be providing mounting upgrades for Intels Alder Lake LGA1700 release. Cooler Master will provide mounting kits for Intels new 12th Generation Alder Lake LGA1700 CPUs, allowing customers to use existing coolers with the new platform. Additionally, Cooler Masters current coolers will soon include LGA1700 mounting hardware directly out of the box.
The LGA1700 mounting kits will be provided for the majority of current coolers on market with the launch of LGA1700 CPUs and motherboards. The LGA1700 brackets will be available from Cooler Masters online store for North America and Europe regions and customers. Brackets will be available for North American customers on the Cooler Master Store.
Supported Coolers
The upgrade kits will be available for both our lines of air coolers and liquid coolers, which include our Hyper series, MasterAir Series, and MasterLiquid Series. Furthermore, Cooler Master is in the process of updating most current coolers to include Intel LGA1700 mounting hardware, and this variant will be released in the near future. Below is a list of the coolers that will feature compatibility of the Intel LGA1700 either out of the box, with upcoming compatibility integration, or available upgrade mounting hardware.
Includes LGA1700 Mounting Brackets
PL240 Flux
PL360 Flux
Hyper 212 Black Edition*
Hyper 212 RGB Black Edition*
Hyper 212 EVO V2*
MA624 Stealth*
MA612 Stealth*
MA612 Stealth ARGB*
ML240L V2 RGB White Edition*
ML240L V2 ARGB*
ML360L V2 ARGB*
ML360L V2 ARGB White Edition*
<*Models include bracket in new packaging variant. For old packaging not including LGA1700 brackets you may obtain brackets from Cooler Masters online store>
Available LGA1700 Upgrade Kits
ML120L V2 RGB*
ML240L V2 RGB*
T400I
Hyper H410R RGB
Hyper H412R
Hyper H410R RGB
Hyper 212 ARGB
Hyper 212 Spectrum V2
Hyper 212 LED Turbo ARGB
<*Models in process of shipping with included LGA1700 mounting brackets>
For more information regarding LGA1700 mounting upgrades and support please visit the [url=For more information regarding LGA1700 mounting upgrades and support please visit ]Cooler Master website[/url]. (website link will be live soon)