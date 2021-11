Cooler Master Announces Mounting Upgrades for LGA1700 Release

The upgrade kits will be available for both our lines of air coolers and liquid coolers, which include our Hyper series, MasterAir Series, and MasterLiquid Series. Furthermore, Cooler Master is in the process of updating most current coolers to include Intel LGA1700 mounting hardware, and this variant will be released in the near future. Below is a list of the coolers that will feature compatibility of the Intel LGA1700 either out of the box, with upcoming compatibility integration, or available upgrade mounting hardware.PL240 FluxPL360 FluxHyper 212 Black Edition*Hyper 212 RGB Black Edition*Hyper 212 EVO V2*MA624 Stealth*MA612 Stealth*MA612 Stealth ARGB*ML240L V2 RGB White Edition*ML240L V2 ARGB*ML360L V2 ARGB*ML360L V2 ARGB White Edition*ML120L V2 RGB*ML240L V2 RGB*T400IHyper H410R RGBHyper H412RHyper H410R RGBHyper 212 ARGBHyper 212 Spectrum V2Hyper 212 LED Turbo ARGBFor more information regarding LGA1700 mounting upgrades and support please visit the [url=For more information regarding LGA1700 mounting upgrades and support please visit ]Cooler Master website[/url]. (website link will be live soon)