Cooler Master Announces the Atlas ARGB GPU Support

Key Features

Innovative Infinity Mirror Design: Experience the first-of-its-kind infinity mirror design, housed in a transparent layer, creating a visually striking effect that sets any build apart.Featuring CNC-machined ARGB lighting strips complemented by additional ARGB bulbs, this design allows enthusiasts to showcase their GPUs without any obstruction. For a more subtle look, users can simply turn off the lights.Built with premium materials, the aluminium stand is designed to hold up even the most heavyweight GPUs, ensuring stable and durable support.Benefit from a 100% tool-free design, ensuring quick and hassle-free installation. Magnets reinforce the base, ensuring robust stability.With larger GPUs entering the market, the Atlas is purpose-built to support and evenly distribute their weight, ensuring PCIe slots are stress-free.The Atlas offers versatility with an adjustable sliding and lock mechanism, compatible across various builds. Furthermore, its dual-axis mode caters to both vertical and horizontal GPU configurations.For enthusiasts who value both performance and design, the Atlas ARGB GPU Support is the perfect addition to elevate the look and longevity of their PC builds.For more information and availability details, contact your regional Cooler Master representative. Learn more about the Atlas ARGB GPU Support on the Cooler Master website