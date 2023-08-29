Cooler Master Announces the Atlas ARGB GPU Support

Cooler Master today announced the Atlas ARGB GPU Support. Engineered for the most advanced graphics cards, this GPU support accessory melds functionality with cutting-edge design, ensuring GPUs remain stable while providing an additional layer of aesthetics to any PC setup.
Key FeaturesWide Case Compatibility
Innovative Infinity Mirror Design: Experience the first-of-its-kind infinity mirror design, housed in a transparent layer, creating a visually striking effect that sets any build apart.
Edge-Lit ARGB Tempered Glass
Featuring CNC-machined ARGB lighting strips complemented by additional ARGB bulbs, this design allows enthusiasts to showcase their GPUs without any obstruction. For a more subtle look, users can simply turn off the lights.
Sturdy Aluminum Stand
Built with premium materials, the aluminium stand is designed to hold up even the most heavyweight GPUs, ensuring stable and durable support.
User-Friendly Installation
Benefit from a 100% tool-free design, ensuring quick and hassle-free installation. Magnets reinforce the base, ensuring robust stability.
Counteract GPU Sag
With larger GPUs entering the market, the Atlas is purpose-built to support and evenly distribute their weight, ensuring PCIe slots are stress-free.
Universal Compatibility
The Atlas offers versatility with an adjustable sliding and lock mechanism, compatible across various builds. Furthermore, its dual-axis mode caters to both vertical and horizontal GPU configurations.
For enthusiasts who value both performance and design, the Atlas ARGB GPU Support is the perfect addition to elevate the look and longevity of their PC builds.
Availability
For more information and availability details, contact your regional Cooler Master representative. Learn more about the Atlas ARGB GPU Support on the Cooler Master website.