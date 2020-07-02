Cooler Master ControlPad Now Available

The Cooler Master ControlPad is now available at selected partner resellers in North America and Australia. Started as a Kickstarter campaign in 2018, the ControlPad is a 24-key mechanical keypad with Pressure Sensitive Control. Backers of the ControlPad Kickstarter campaign were able to acquire the product in May 2019. Now, Cooler Master will be making it available to all and have started listing the ControlPad at selected partner resellers. The Cooler Master ControlPad is available in Gateron Red and Cherry MX Red mechanical switches.
Cooler Master ControlPad FeaturesGateron or Cherry MX Switches: Dominate rapid-fire situations with high quality switches good for 50 million clicks
Revolutionary Aimpad Technology: Exclusive partnership that gives you a competitive edge with pressure sensitivity in both work and play scenarios
Removable Magnetic Wrist Rest: For superior comfort during long sessions of gaming or creating
Anodized Brushed Aluminium: High quality, durable construction with industrial-grade brushed aluminium for the chassis
RGB Backlighting: Display a flashy light show or illuminate your keys to highlight macros or custom key bindings
On-the-Fly Adjustment of Settings: Two Precision Wheels and a bindable function key gives you full control of lighting, volume, and profiles - all without the need for software
Pricing and Availability
The Cooler Master ControlPad is now available in the United States at Amazon (Gateron Red Version) for $89.99, arriving on October 23. Also now available in Australia for pre-order at PC Case Gear (Cherry MX Red Version) for AU$159, arriving on November 12. Learn more about the ControlPad at Cooler Master.