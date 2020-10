Cooler Master ControlPad Now Available

Cooler Master ControlPad Features

: Dominate rapid-fire situations with high quality switches good for 50 million clicks: Exclusive partnership that gives you a competitive edge with pressure sensitivity in both work and play scenarios: For superior comfort during long sessions of gaming or creating: High quality, durable construction with industrial-grade brushed aluminium for the chassis: Display a flashy light show or illuminate your keys to highlight macros or custom key bindings: Two Precision Wheels and a bindable function key gives you full control of lighting, volume, and profiles - all without the need for softwareThe Cooler Master ControlPad is now available in the United States at Amazon (Gateron Red Version) for $89.99, arriving on October 23. Also now available in Australia for pre-order at PC Case Gear (Cherry MX Red Version) for AU$159, arriving on November 12. Learn more about the ControlPad at Cooler Master