Cooler Master Expands Elite Series with Six New Cases

Elite 502 Lite & Elite 302 Lite

Elite 690 Wood & Elite 481 Wood

Elite 681 & Elite 490

Perfect for first-time builders and budget-conscious users, the Elite 502 Lite and Elite 302 Lite deliver streamlined functionality without sacrificing essential features. The Cooler Master Elite 502 Lite offers dual front USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, a pre-installed 120mm fan, and support for ATX motherboards, with enough clearance for a 160mm CPU cooler and 320mm GPU. Its an ideal choice for gamers and office users alike.On the other hand, the Cooler Master Elite 302 Lite, meanwhile, targets mATX users with a compact yet capable frame. It comes with a mesh front panel for optimised airflow, supports 240mm front radiator installation, and includes dual USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports. Both cases emphasise tool-free installation, ample cable routing, and value-driven design, making them smart choices for streamlined, budget-friendly setups.With sustainability and aesthetics taking centre stage in modern PC design, Cooler Master introduces the Elite 690 Wood and Elite 481 Wood, blending wood-textured accents with practical engineering. The Cooler Master Elite 690 Wood is a mid-tower ATX case that pairs natural elegance with performance. It supports up to 360mm front radiators, 160mm CPU coolers, and 390mm GPUs, making it perfect for high-end builds with a clean look.The smaller Cooler Master Elite 481 Wood is tailored for micro-ATX builders who want the same natural aesthetic in a more compact form. Despite its smaller size, it still accommodates 300mm GPUs, a 160mm CPU cooler, and offers generous ventilation.For builders who need flexibility and expansion options, the Elite 681 and Elite 490 offer forward-thinking designs to accommodate demanding workflows and future upgrades.The Cooler Master Elite 681 features a dual-chamber layout, optimised airflow paths, and native support for 360mm radiators. With its vertical and horizontal GPU mounting options, it offers cooling and cable management rarely seen at this price point.The Cooler Master Elite 490 brings bold, gamer-inspired design with hexagonal mesh, ARGB front fan support, and ample clearance for high-performance components, including ATX motherboards, 350mm GPUs, and 160mm CPU coolers. Both cases are ready for multi-fan configurations, extensive storage options, and clean, high-performance builds.The new Cooler Master Elite cases appear to be available in select APAC countries already. To learn more, visit the product pages below.