Cooler Master Introduces Hyper 212 EVO V2 Cooler

Cooler Master introduces the new Hyper 212 EVO V2 CPU cooler, a redesigned version of the award-winning Hyper 212 EVO cooler featuring an asymmetrical tilt to guarantee memory slot clearance. The Cooler Master Hyper 212 EVO V2 also features revised mounting brackets that offer easier installation compared to the predecessor model. The Hyper 212 EVO V2 comes paired with the new Sickleflow 120 cooling fan that delivers improved cooling and acoustic performances.
Key Features100% RAM Clearance: The asymmetrical heat pipe design ensures RAM compatibility and clearance space.
X-Vents Design: Positioned at a 45-degree angle and surrounding the heatpipe, each fin-blade features X-shaped vents that create areas of high and low air pressure, resulting in several controlled vortices that improve airflow.
Direct Contact Technology: 4 heatpipes with Direct Contact Technology creates a sleek contact surface area to maximize heat dissipation.
Sickleflow 120 Fan: Newly Optimized blade design with an updated curve that provides the best balance between airflow and static pressure to take the heat away while remaining extremely silent.
Quiet Operation: Low vibrations and quiet fan allow for nearly inaudible levels. More than a 10% decrease in fan noise level from the previous model.
Easy Installation: Tool-free mounting system ensures hassle-free installation. Universal retention brackets are compatible with the latest Intel and AMD socket CPU.
Hyper 212 EVO and Hyper 212 EVO V2 Installation Comparison
The Cooler Master Hyper 212 EVO V2 CPU cooler is now listed at Newegg for $39.99, shipping this October 21. To learn more about the new Cooler Master Hyper 212 EVO V2 cooler, please visit the Cooler Master website.