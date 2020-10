Cooler Master Introduces Hyper 212 EVO V2 Cooler

Key Features

Hyper 212 EVO and Hyper 212 EVO V2 Installation Comparison



: The asymmetrical heat pipe design ensures RAM compatibility and clearance space.: Positioned at a 45-degree angle and surrounding the heatpipe, each fin-blade features X-shaped vents that create areas of high and low air pressure, resulting in several controlled vortices that improve airflow.: 4 heatpipes with Direct Contact Technology creates a sleek contact surface area to maximize heat dissipation.: Newly Optimized blade design with an updated curve that provides the best balance between airflow and static pressure to take the heat away while remaining extremely silent.: Low vibrations and quiet fan allow for nearly inaudible levels. More than a 10% decrease in fan noise level from the previous model.: Tool-free mounting system ensures hassle-free installation. Universal retention brackets are compatible with the latest Intel and AMD socket CPU.The Cooler Master Hyper 212 EVO V2 CPU cooler is now listed at Newegg for $39.99, shipping this October 21. To learn more about the new Cooler Master Hyper 212 EVO V2 cooler, please visit the Cooler Master website