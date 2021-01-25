Cooler Master Introduces MasterBox 540 and MB600L V2 Cases

Cooler Master MasterBox 540

MasterBox MB600L V2

A vivid, iridescent design spans the entire front panel of the MasterBox 540. Customizable ARGB strips radiate behind the transparent façade for a stunning display of light. The ARGB strips can be set to match the colour scheme of the system inside with an included controller, and will also sync to the motherboard for a limitless potential for customization.ARGB Ether Front PanelStandardized ARGB Connector & Controller IncludedRemovable Top PanelRich ConnectivityScrewless & Tool-Free Design TG Side PanelVersatile Cooling OptionsRoom For UpgradesBreathable Power Supply ShroudEach element of the MasterBox MB600L was created from an elegant palette. With a brushed finish, subtle hue, and the minimalistic Cooler Master hexagon, this ATX PC case decorates the gaming setup and workspace while also being able to house the latest hardware.The MasterBox MB600L comes in four variants  solid side panel with ODD bay (MB600L2-KN5N-S00), tempered glass side panel with ODD bay (MB600L2-KG5N-S00), solid side panel without ODD bay (MB600L2-KGNN-S00), and tempered glass side panel without ODD bay (MB600L2-KNNN-S00).Brushed Front PanelHexagon GleamMesh IntakesWith/Without ODD SupportVersatile Cooling OptionsBreathable Power Supply ShroudRoom for UpgradesRemovable HDD CageCooler Master did not reveal pricing for the two cases as of this writing. To learn more, please visit the product page links below.