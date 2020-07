Cooler Master Introduces MasterBox NR200 and NR200P Cases

Key Features

Tempered Glass or Vented PanelTriple-Slot GPU Support with Vertical Riser CableEasy, Tool-Free Access360 Degree AccessibilityOut-of-the-Box Custom Cooling SupportUnrestricted Cooling PotentialHigh-Quality MaterialsThe choice of a vented steel side panel for unrestricted airflow, or a crystal-clear tempered glass side panel to reveal the beauty of a computing beast.Holds up to 7 fans. 5 sides of open ventilation. Fits CPU coolers up to 155mm tall or up to 280mm long radiators.Triple slot GPUs are supported with a maximum length of 330mm and a maximum width of 156mm. PCI Riser included for a stylish vertical mount option.Every panel and frame part can be dismantled to allow advanced disassembly and 360 degrees of access to work on components.The Cooler Master MasterBox NR200 and NR200P comes in black and white models. The MasterBox NR200 and NR200P cases are now available for pre-order at selected retailers worldwide, at Amazon in the United States and Overclockers UK in the United Kingdom. The MasterBox NR200 has a listing price of $79.99 while the MasterBox NP200P has a listing price of $99.00/89.99.