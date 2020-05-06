Cooler Master Introduces MasterBox NR200 and NR200P Cases

Cooler Master introduces the MasterBox NR200 and NR200P small-form-factor cases that combine space-saving efficiency and cooling capacity equivalent to larger ATX cases. Available in two models, the NR200 sporting a vented mesh side panel and the NR200P sporting a tempered glass panel, builders have the option to opt for a crystal-clear panel for unrestricted view or more ventilation for unrestricted airflow.
The Cooler Master MasterBox NR200 and NR200P support up to a 280mm radiator and 7 possible fan mounting for a multitude of cooling options including air cooling and liquid cooling systems. The compact chassis also features a triple-slot graphics card support with a vertical riser cable. For easy installation and PC building experience, all the panels of the NR200 can be removed allowing 360° accessibility to work on components.
Key Features
Tempered Glass or Vented Panel
Triple-Slot GPU Support with Vertical Riser Cable
Easy, Tool-Free Access
360 Degree Accessibility
Out-of-the-Box Custom Cooling Support
Unrestricted Cooling Potential
High-Quality Materials
Tempered glass or Vented Panel
The choice of a vented steel side panel for unrestricted airflow, or a crystal-clear tempered glass side panel to reveal the beauty of a computing beast.
Unrestricted Cooling
Holds up to 7 fans. 5 sides of open ventilation. Fits CPU coolers up to 155mm tall or up to 280mm long radiators.
Full-size GPU and Vertical Mounting Option
Triple slot GPUs are supported with a maximum length of 330mm and a maximum width of 156mm. PCI Riser included for a stylish vertical mount option.
360 Degree Accessibility
Every panel and frame part can be dismantled to allow advanced disassembly and 360 degrees of access to work on components.
Pricing and Availability
The Cooler Master MasterBox NR200 and NR200P comes in black and white models. The MasterBox NR200 and NR200P cases are now available for pre-order at selected retailers worldwide, at Amazon in the United States and Overclockers UK in the United Kingdom. The MasterBox NR200 has a listing price of $79.99 while the MasterBox NP200P has a listing price of $99.00/£89.99.
