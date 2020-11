Cooler Master Introduces MasterLiquid ML360 SUB-ZERO

Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML360 SUB-ZERO Key Features

Specifically designed using Thermoelectric Unit (TEC) to cool your processor and create the conditions that allow it to achieve low core count over-clocking.Designed with a simple user interface making it easy to understand and control the sub-ambient cooling potential.Silicon can reach higher frequencies at lower voltages that can only be achieved through sub-ambient cooling. The concept of Cryo-Clocking is to pushEnhanced pump delivers higher liquid flow for exceptional heat removal.High-Performance Air Balance fans designed to spin at low rpm with great air pressure to air flow ratio. With a 360 radiator to dissipate heat efficiently.Cooler Master did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML360 SUB-ZERO at the Cooler Master website