Cooler Master Introduces MasterLiquid ML360 SUB-ZERO

Cooler Master introduces the MasterLiquid ML360 SUB-ZERO CPU cooler powered by the Intel Cryo Technology that delivers cooling unlike any traditional thermal solutions. The Cryo cooling technology enables the MasterLiquid ML360 SUB-ZERO to deliver cooling in sub-ambient temperatures. This improves overclocking headroom allows the processor to reach higher frequencies at lower voltages.
The MasterLiquid ML360 SUB-ZERO is designed for elite performance for gamers, overclockers, and content creators that use Intel-powered desktop PCs. The cooler only supports the Intel LGA 1200 socket as of this writing.
Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML360 SUB-ZERO Key FeaturesSub-Ambient Cooling
Specifically designed using Thermoelectric Unit (TEC) to cool your processor and create the conditions that allow it to achieve low core count over-clocking.
Powered by Intel Cryo Cooling Technology
Designed with a simple user interface making it easy to understand and control the sub-ambient cooling potential.
Cryo-Clocking
Silicon can reach higher frequencies at lower voltages that can only be achieved through sub-ambient cooling. The concept of Cryo-Clocking is to push
2nd Generation Pump
Enhanced pump delivers higher liquid flow for exceptional heat removal.
360mm Radiator with SF120R Fans
High-Performance Air Balance fans designed to spin at low rpm with great air pressure to air flow ratio. With a 360 radiator to dissipate heat efficiently.
Cooler Master did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML360 SUB-ZERO at the Cooler Master website.