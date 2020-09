Cooler Master Introduces MasterMouse MM720 Lightweight Gaming Mouse

MM720 Key Features

The Cooler Master MM720 mouse is available in four colours Black Matte, White Matte, Black Glossy, and White Glossy.: Special design reduces weight by nearly half while retaining the same structural durability: Super lightweight and engineered in-house to prevent cable snag when swiping: Optical sensor adjustable up to 32000 DPI and durable switches graded for 20 million presses: Wide, classic right-handed shape for claw grip, with a finger rest for added comfort: Easily adjust RGBs, profiles, and macros through simple, straightforward software: New-and-improved feet made with PTFE material for low friction and high durability provides a smooth, fast glide without cable pullThe Cooler Master MasterMouse MM720 is now available in North America for pre-order at Amazon for US$49.99. The MM720 will be released on October 27, 2020.Learn more about the Cooler Master MM720 gaming mouse at CoolerMaster.com