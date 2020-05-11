Cooler Master Introduces MasterMouse MM720 Lightweight Gaming Mouse

Cooler Master introduces the MM720 gaming mouse a lightweight take on the legendary, fan-favourite Spawn and Xornet gaming mouse with modern sensibilities. The Cooler Master MM720 takes the familiar ergonomic shell of the Xornet with a modern ultralight honeycomb design that shaved the weight by half without compromising on durability. The MM720 weighs a mere 49 grams with PTFE feet and new ultraweave cable, perfect for pro gamers to achieve the fastest flicks without the strain.
The Cooler Master MasterMouse MM720 comes equipped with a gaming-grade 16000 DPI PixArt PMW3389 optical sensor for minimal lag and excellent accuracy as well as optical switches. It comes fitted with PTFE feet for effortless glide. The MM720 also comes with RGB lighting in the scroll wheel and Cooler Master logo. The MM720's PCBA is sprayed with dust and water-resistant coating, certified, and rated at IP58 dust and water protection.
The Cooler Master MM720 mouse is available in four colours Black Matte, White Matte, Black Glossy, and White Glossy.
MM720 Key FeaturesLightweight Honeycomb Shell: Special design reduces weight by nearly half while retaining the same structural durability
New Ultraweave Cable: Super lightweight and engineered in-house to prevent cable snag when swiping
Gaming-Grade Hardware: Optical sensor adjustable up to 32000 DPI and durable switches graded for 20 million presses
Classic Ergonomic Shape: Wide, classic right-handed shape for claw grip, with a finger rest for added comfort
Customizable Through Software: Easily adjust RGBs, profiles, and macros through simple, straightforward software
Upgraded Mouse Feet: New-and-improved feet made with PTFE material for low friction and high durability provides a smooth, fast glide without cable pull
Pricing and Availability
The Cooler Master MasterMouse MM720 is now available in North America for pre-order at Amazon for US$49.99. The MM720 will be released on October 27, 2020.
Learn more about the Cooler Master MM720 gaming mouse at CoolerMaster.com.