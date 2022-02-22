Cooler Master Launches CMP 520 and CMP 320 Gaming Cases

Cooler Master launches today a new, affordable gaming chassis design in the CMP product line. With both ATX and m-ATX form factors available for the users selection, CMP 520 and CMP 320 offer high value, large intakes, and stunning light effects to satisfy your gaming needs without breaking the bank.
The Cooler Master CMP 520 and CMP 320 cases feature a geode mesh front panel design inspired by the asymmetrical beauty of crystal formations. Crisp geometric lines make up a bold outlook, framing the system neatly like a work of art. The center of the front panel is composed of stylized FineMesh, designed to allow plenty of airflow and filter dust simultaneously, as well as enhance the radiating glow of the pre-installed ARGB fans. The new Cooler Master CMP cases will also feature an exclusive fan set, designed for simplified management of ARGB lighting effects and streamlined installation. Users will be able to select lighting effects at a click of a button or customize them in-depth by connecting the fan set to the motherboard. Both cases can house upwards of six fans in total and boasts ample clearance for the most up-to-date hardware components and future upgrades.
CMP 520 and CMP 320 FeaturesARGB Fans Included
Pre-installed 120mm ARGB fans ensure stunning aesthetics, eye-catching design, and thermal excellence. The CMP 520 comes with three pre-installed fans while the CMP 320 comes with two pre-installed fans.
Mesh Geode Front Panel
Inspired by clean-cut, asymmetrical crystal formations, the mesh front panel offers generous intake as well as efficient dust filtration.
Versatile Cooling Options
Support for up to six fans and front, top, and rear radiator support ensure that performance is not compromised.
Full Black Coating & PSU Cover
Let your system stand out with an all-black background and a PSU cover to hide cables.
Room For Upgrades
Provides ample clearance for hardware upgrades to stay ahead of the game. The CMP 520 can support up to 350mm graphics cards, 161mm tall CPU coolers, and multiple fans/radiator locations. The CMP 320 is simply a smaller version of the CMP 520 that supports up to 365mm graphics cards, 163.5mm tall CPU cooler, and multiple fans/radiator locations.
Breathable Power Supply Shroud (Included with CMP 520 only)
The PSU cover is ventilated on top of the power supply location, this allows actively cooled units to be installed either with the fan facing the top or bottom, also with the possibility of installing passively cooled power supplies.
Pricing and Availability
The Cooler Master CMP 520 will be available for US$89.99 MSRP/£89.99.
The Cooler Master CMP 320 will be available for US$79.99 MSRP/£79.99.
Check out the Cooler Master store on Amazon and Amazon UK.