Cooler Master Launches MasterCase EG200 External GPU Enclosure

Desktop-Class Performance For Laptops

Seamless Connectivity for Smart Workspaces

The MasterCase EG200 boosts the performance of any laptop with a powerful discrete desktop-class graphics card via Thunderbolt 3 to any Windows PC or Mac. Further expand the usability of your laptop with added functions such as the dedicated USB hub I/O, hard drive and SSD dock, and a vertical laptop stand.For pros balancing on-site projects and working-from-home editing, the added functionality unlocks the dedicated power of high-end graphics cards for their go-to laptop. The built-in stand minimizes the footprint of your laptop setup. Its fan speed regulation delivers impressive cooling at quiet acoustics.Learn more about the MasterCase EG200 at Cooler Master.