Cooler Master Launches MasterCase EG200 External GPU Enclosure

Cooler Master today launches the MasterCase EG200 external GPU enclosure that supports full-length high-performance graphics cards and uses Thunderbolt 3 connectivity. Aside from being a graphics card enclosure, the MasterCase EG200 also functions as a USB 3.0 hub, laptop stand, and it also comes with a hot-swap hard drive bay for storage expansion. The Cooler Master MasterCase EG200 transforms any laptop or ultrabook into a desktop-class computer for gaming and productivity.
The MasterCase EG200 has a compact 9.7L volume one of the smallest e-GPUs on the market today. It comes with a 550W PSU and supports high-performance graphics cards with dimensions up to 325 x 54 x 141mm. Its USB hub can deliver power to USB devices for charging by up to 60W.
Desktop-Class Performance For LaptopsThe MasterCase EG200 boosts the performance of any laptop with a powerful discrete desktop-class graphics card via Thunderbolt 3 to any Windows PC or Mac. Further expand the usability of your laptop with added functions such as the dedicated USB hub I/O, hard drive and SSD dock, and a vertical laptop stand.
Seamless Connectivity for Smart WorkspacesFor pros balancing on-site projects and working-from-home editing, the added functionality unlocks the dedicated power of high-end graphics cards for their go-to laptop. The built-in stand minimizes the footprint of your laptop setup. Its fan speed regulation delivers impressive cooling at quiet acoustics.
