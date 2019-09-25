Cooler Master Launches MM711 Design Challenge for COVID Relief

Cooler Master launches the MM711 Design Challenge for COVID-19 relief where you can help design a version of the MM711 mouse to help charity and win a prize! The Cooler Master MM711 is an ultralight gaming mouse that contributors will use for a new mouse drop. The winning design will be sold as a limited edition of the MM711 mouse where the proceeds will be donated to COVID relief efforts. Read on to learn more.
How To HelpDesign
Come up with the best design and colour scheme for the Cooler Master MM711. Sketches, renders, and STPs will be provided at the Cooler Master website.
Deliberate
Once all the designs are submitted, Cooler Master will select the top 5 legendary-class colourways. The community will vote for the favourite wherein winning designs will get an additional reward.
Donate
Donate $30 to a COVID-19 charity to get a $30 discount code off the limited edition MM711.
Dominate
Once the winning limited edition MM711 becomes available for $60, the $30 discount can be used. Hence, all proceeds will go to charity.
How To Design
Cooler Master prepared renders of the MM711 divided into parts where users can mix and match colours and add their own flair to the mouse. The winning design will get to be manufactured as a limited edition MM711.
Submission Rules- Submit your design before May 8
- The designs will be voted on May 11 - 17
- The winning design will be revealed on May 18
- The winner will receive product package worth over 1K USD
- The donation period will be May 18 - June 18
Learn more and download the design files at the Cooler Master website.