Cooler Master MasterAir G200P Low-Profile Cooler Now Available

Cooler Master introduces the MasterAir G200P low-profile CPU cooler thats just 39.4mm tall. It features two C-shaped heat pipes that spread heat to the fins to maximize heat dissipation and is designed for small-form-factor PCs. Small and compact it may be, the MasterAir G200P sports RGB lighting on its 92mm PWM cooling fan. The cooler is bundled with Cooler Masters compact RGB LED controller that allows for customized colours and effects.
The Cooler Master MasterAir G200P low-profile RGB CPU cooler is compatible with the latest AMD and Intel mainstream desktop platforms including LGA 1151 and AMD AM4. The included 92mm PWM fan has a fan speed of 800 to 2600 RPM with a maximum static pressure of 2.4mm H2O. Cooler Master did not include the supported processor Thermal Design Power (TDP) of the cooler if it can effectively provide cooling for top-end processors like the Ryzen 9 3950X or the Intel i9-9900K. Similar to the G200P is Noctuas NH-L9a-AM4 low-profile cooler thats even shorter at 37mm in height which Noctua can recommend up to a Ryzen 7 3800X. Hence, we could assume similar CPU support for the MasterAir G200P.
MasterAir G200P Key FeaturesRGB LED Controller
Designed for Small Form Factor Cases
Two C-Shaped Heat Pipe Design
92mm PWM Fan with RGB Lighting
Precise Combination of Air Flow and Heatsink
Pricing and Availability
The Cooler Master MasterAir G200P Low-Profile CPU Cooler is now available in partner resellers worldwide. Now available in the United States at Amazon for US$44.99, available for pre-order in the United Kingdom at Overclockers UK for £34.99.