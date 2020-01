Cooler Master MasterAir G200P Low-Profile Cooler Now Available

MasterAir G200P Key Features

RGB LED ControllerDesigned for Small Form Factor CasesTwo C-Shaped Heat Pipe Design92mm PWM Fan with RGB LightingPrecise Combination of Air Flow and HeatsinkThe Cooler Master MasterAir G200P Low-Profile CPU Cooler is now available in partner resellers worldwide. Now available in the United States at Amazon for US$44.99, available for pre-order in the United Kingdom at Overclockers UK for £34.99.