Cooler Master MasterAir G200P Low-Profile Cooler Now Available

👤by Michael Pabia Comments 📅30.01.2020 18:07:02


Cooler Master introduces the MasterAir G200P low-profile CPU cooler thats just 39.4mm tall. It features two C-shaped heat pipes that spread heat to the fins to maximize heat dissipation and is designed for small-form-factor PCs. Small and compact it may be, the MasterAir G200P sports RGB lighting on its 92mm PWM cooling fan. The cooler is bundled with Cooler Masters compact RGB LED controller that allows for customized colours and effects.

The Cooler Master MasterAir G200P low-profile RGB CPU cooler is compatible with the latest AMD and Intel mainstream desktop platforms including LGA 1151 and AMD AM4. The included 92mm PWM fan has a fan speed of 800 to 2600 RPM with a maximum static pressure of 2.4mm H2O. Cooler Master did not include the supported processor Thermal Design Power (TDP) of the cooler if it can effectively provide cooling for top-end processors like the Ryzen 9 3950X or the Intel i9-9900K. Similar to the G200P is Noctuas NH-L9a-AM4 low-profile cooler thats even shorter at 37mm in height which Noctua can recommend up to a Ryzen 7 3800X. Hence, we could assume similar CPU support for the MasterAir G200P.



MasterAir G200P Key Features

RGB LED Controller
Designed for Small Form Factor Cases
Two C-Shaped Heat Pipe Design
92mm PWM Fan with RGB Lighting
Precise Combination of Air Flow and Heatsink

Pricing and Availability
The Cooler Master MasterAir G200P Low-Profile CPU Cooler is now available in partner resellers worldwide. Now available in the United States at Amazon for US$44.99, available for pre-order in the United Kingdom at Overclockers UK for £34.99.

