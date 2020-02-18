Cooler Master MasterBox TD500 Mesh Black and White Models Now Available

Quick Specs

Available Colours: Black, White

Motherboard Support: Mini ITX, Micro ATX, ATX, SSI CEB, E-ATX (up to 12" x 10.7")

Expansion Slots: 7

2.5/3.5 Combo Drive Bays: 2

2.5 Drive Bays: 2+2 (combo)

I/O Panel: 2x USB 3.2 Gen1, HD Audio, 1x ARGB controller, 1x ARGB 2-to-3 splitter

CPU Cooler Clearance: 165mm max

PSU Clearance: 180mm max

Graphics Card Clearance: 410mm max

Dust Filters: Top, Bottom, Front

Warranty: 2 Years

The Cooler Master MasterBox TD500 Mesh is available in black and white colours, now available in the United States via Amazon for $99.99. Learn more about the MasterBox TD500 Mesh at Cooler Master