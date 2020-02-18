Cooler Master MasterBox TD500 Mesh Black and White Models Now Available

Cooler Masters meshed version of the MasterBox TD500 is now available. Debuted at CES 2020, the Cooler Master MasterBox TD500 Mesh sports a mesh front panel offering excellent airflow performance. The mesh front panel follows the polygonal design of the MasterBox TD500 giving it a look worthy for enthusiast gaming PC builds. The MasterBox TD500 Mesh also packs a crystalline tempered glass side panel thats unlike any tempered glass seen in cases today.
The Cooler Master MasterBox TD500 Mesh offers superb cooling out-of-the-box. The TD500 Mesh comes with three pre-installed ARGB cooling fans which are designed to support motherboard RGB sync technologies including ASUS Aura Sync, MSI Mystic Light Sync, ASRock Polychrome RGB Sync, and GIGABYTE RGB FUSION 2.0. For users the dont have RGB sync-ready motherboards, the chassis comes with its own integrated addressable RGB controller. The chassis also supports up to two 360mm radiators.
Quick Specs
Available Colours: Black, White
Motherboard Support: Mini ITX, Micro ATX, ATX, SSI CEB, E-ATX (up to 12" x 10.7")
Expansion Slots: 7
2.5/3.5 Combo Drive Bays: 2
2.5 Drive Bays: 2+2 (combo)
I/O Panel: 2x USB 3.2 Gen1, HD Audio, 1x ARGB controller, 1x ARGB 2-to-3 splitter
CPU Cooler Clearance: 165mm max
PSU Clearance: 180mm max
Graphics Card Clearance: 410mm max
Dust Filters: Top, Bottom, Front
Warranty: 2 Years
Pricing and Availability
The Cooler Master MasterBox TD500 Mesh is available in black and white colours, now available in the United States via Amazon for $99.99. Learn more about the MasterBox TD500 Mesh at Cooler Master.