Cooler Master MasterLiquid 360 Ion White Edition Complements White PC Builds

Cooler Master has today announced the release of the MasterLiquid 360 Ion White, an all-new colourway for their premium liquid cooler. This flagship AIO cooler features the companys first LCD display and showcases the most advanced cooling technology to date.
The MasterLiquid 360 Ion White is the liquid cooler to watch for in the next generation of PC building. With the ideal combination of flagship performance and customization possibilities and an all-white aesthetic for an entirely different look, the Ion is a cooling powerhouse you cant look away from.
Key FeaturesGen X Dual Chamber Design:
Dual chambers work together for the most efficient cooling.
2.1-inch IPS LCD Screen:
The pump features a 2.1-inch LCD screen, fully customizable via the MasterCTRL software.
Mobius 120P ARGB Fans:
Equipped with three white Mobius 120P ARGB fans for unmatched cooling performance.
Personalization and Compatibility:
Built-in features such as controllable ARGB lighting and automatic PWM adjustment are compatible with all major motherboards and allow for in-depth personalization.
Easier Installation:
Preinstalled Mobius 120P ARGB fans and a simplified bracket design make installation simpler and faster.
Cooler Master did not provide pricing information for the MasterLiquid 360 Ion White Edition. The MasterLiquid 360 Ion retails for £249.95, the White Edition is expected to be priced higher. Learn more about the MasterLiquid 360 Ion White Edition all-in-one liquid CPU cooler at the Cooler Master website.