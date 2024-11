Cooler Master MasterLiquid 360 Ion White Edition Complements White PC Builds

Key Features

Dual chambers work together for the most efficient cooling.The pump features a 2.1-inch LCD screen, fully customizable via the MasterCTRL software.Equipped with three white Mobius 120P ARGB fans for unmatched cooling performance.Built-in features such as controllable ARGB lighting and automatic PWM adjustment are compatible with all major motherboards and allow for in-depth personalization.Preinstalled Mobius 120P ARGB fans and a simplified bracket design make installation simpler and faster.Cooler Master did not provide pricing information for the MasterLiquid 360 Ion White Edition. The MasterLiquid 360 Ion retails for £249.95, the White Edition is expected to be priced higher. Learn more about the MasterLiquid 360 Ion White Edition all-in-one liquid CPU cooler at the Cooler Master website