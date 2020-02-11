Cooler Master Presents All-New SickleFlow 120 Series Fans
Cooler Masters SickleFlow 120mm fans are making a comeback after almost a decade with a new design and vibrant LED illumination. The all-new Cooler Master SickleFlow 120 features a new blade design and enhanced fan frame that delivers improved airflow and air pressure while reducing turbulent flow and noise. This combination increases the overall efficiency of the new SickleFlow 120 Series fans. It also packs a sealed and secured fan bearing thats resistant to dust and leakage making the fan last longer.
The SickleFlow 120 is offered in ARGB, RGB, White, Blue, Red, and Standard model. The Standard model is devoid of any lighting while the White, Blue, and Red models come with a single colour glow. The SickleFlow 120 RGB features customizable RGB lighting while the more advanced SickleFlow 120 ARGB fan offers a higher degree of customization and synchronization. The SickleFlow 120 RGB and SickleFlow 120 ARGB features an updated lighting design with its eclipse-mode lighting along with enhanced lighting effects. The ARGB fan model certified compatible with all major motherboard manufacturers RGB sync technologies including ASUS Aura Sync, MSI Mystic Light Sync, ASRock Polychrome RGB Sync, and others.
Quick Specs
Fan Speed (All Models): 650-1800 RPM +-10%
Fan Airflow (All Models): 62 CFM
Fan Air Pressure (All Models): 2.5 mmH2O
Fan Dimensions (All Models): 120x120x25mm
Fan MTTF (All Models): 160,000 Hours
RGB Connector: (RGB Model) 4-pin RGB / (ARGB Model) 3-pin ARGB
Fan Power Connector (All Models): 4-pin PWM
Warranty (All Models): 2 Years
Pricing and Availability
The all-new Cooler Master SickleFlow 120 V2 Series fans are now available at partner resellers. Now available in the United States via Amazon. See pricing and product page links below:
Cooler Master SickleFlow 120 (No LED): US$7.99
Cooler Master SickleFlow 120 Blue: US$9.99
Cooler Master SickleFlow 120 Red: US$9.99
Cooler Master SickleFlow 120 White: US$9.99
Cooler Master SickleFlow 120 RGB: US$13.99
Cooler Master SickleFlow 120 ARGB: US$16.99
Cooler Master SickleFlow 120 ARGB Triple-Pack with RGB Controller: US$49.99
