Cooler Master Presents MH630 and MH650 Gaming Headsets

The Cooler Master MH630 offers rich and booming sound with its 50mm neodymium drivers along with crystal-clear communication that’s crucial in competitive gaming. It uses a standard 3.5mm audio jack for multi-platform connectivity, supporting a wide selection of gamers from PC to Console to mobile. The MH630 features the signature Cooler Master styling with its sleek purple accents and stealthy matte black finish.The Cooler Master MH650 offers an immersive gaming audio experience with its Virtual 7.1 Surround Sound. It also features the same omnidirectional boom microphone as the MH630 that captures crystal-clear voice recording. The MH650 uses a single USB connectivity that is compatible with PC and consoles. The MH650 comes with the signature Cooler Master styling but with more premium aesthetics having metallic side plates, fully customizable RGB illumination on the ear cups, and stealth matte black finish.Aside from the MH650 and MH630, Cooler Master will be releasing another model by January 2020. The MH650 comes in at US$89.99 MSRP and the MH630 at US$59.99 MSRP. Both are now available in North America via Amazon . To learn more, click the product page links below.