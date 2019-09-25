Cooler Master Presents MH630 and MH650 Gaming Headsets

Cooler Master introduces the MH600 Series gaming headsets starting with the MH650 and MH630 gaming headset models. The Cooler Master MH600 Series emphasizes premium sound quality for gaming with its 50mm neodymium drivers. The MH600 Series sports an adjustable omnidirectional boom microphone that offers superb voice quality and minimal background noise. Its swivelling ear cups and fabric mesh cushion offers long-lasting comfort even during intense gaming sessions. Both the MH650 and MH630 come with hassle-free detachable cables and foldable frames making it easy to transport.
Cooler Master MH630 Gaming Headset
The Cooler Master MH630 offers rich and booming sound with its 50mm neodymium drivers along with crystal-clear communication thats crucial in competitive gaming. It uses a standard 3.5mm audio jack for multi-platform connectivity, supporting a wide selection of gamers from PC to Console to mobile. The MH630 features the signature Cooler Master styling with its sleek purple accents and stealthy matte black finish.
Cooler Master MH650 Gaming Headset
The Cooler Master MH650 offers an immersive gaming audio experience with its Virtual 7.1 Surround Sound. It also features the same omnidirectional boom microphone as the MH630 that captures crystal-clear voice recording. The MH650 uses a single USB connectivity that is compatible with PC and consoles. The MH650 comes with the signature Cooler Master styling but with more premium aesthetics having metallic side plates, fully customizable RGB illumination on the ear cups, and stealth matte black finish.
Pricing and Availability
Aside from the MH650 and MH630, Cooler Master will be releasing another model by January 2020. The MH650 comes in at US$89.99 MSRP and the MH630 at US$59.99 MSRP. Both are now available in North America via Amazon. To learn more, click the product page links below.
Cooler Master MH650
Cooler Master MH630