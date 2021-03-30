Cooler Master Summer Summit: Orb X and StreamEnjin

Cooler Master presented some of its newest products at the Cooler Master Summer Summit virtual exhibit. Among the most unique and new product lines are the Orb X gaming cockpit and the StreamEnjin all-in-one livestream mixer.
Cooler Master Orb X Gaming Cockpit
The Cooler Master Orb X is the brands version of Acers Predator Thronos. It is a multi-purpose and enclosed desk space with a motorized shuttle dome that opens upward. The Orb X can support up to three 27 monitors and surround sound speakers housed directly on the cockpit. It comes fitted with an ergonomic recliner with an adjustable headrest to provide comfort.
Orb X Features
- Semi-enclosed cockpit creates an uninterrupted private space.
- Automatic shuttle dome A single touch activates the dome and welcomes you into your journey to the virtual world.
- Ergonomic adjustable chair empowers you to last without pain and 6 ways of adjustable lumbar and headrest provide advanced ergonomics and comfort.
- Multiple screen mounts support from a single 49 monitor to three 27 monitors.
- 2.1 Immersive sound system creates an amazing spatial audio experience.
- Hidden Compartment with built-in sliding tray for PC rig or console.
Cooler Master StreamEnjin
The Cooler Master StreamEnjin is a new device and product line of the brand an all-in-one live streaming mixer designed for game streamers and content creators. The StreamEnjin allows users to create and deliver customized livestream to multiple CDN broadcast destinations and comes with 8 preset scenes for easy customization. It features a simple button layout for switching and mixing and uses an integrated iPad app for editing overlays.
StreamEnjin Features
- All-In-One Integration All-in-one integration of live streaming, content mixing and switching, stream capturing, and editing
- Professional Livestream Content Livestream content like a professional to up to 2 simultaneous CDN destinations and further your audience reach
- Integrated iPad App Proprietary iPad app makes image and overlay editing, program previewing, and scene transitioning quick and easy
- Preset Storyboard Scenes Up to 8 available preset scenes for a customized layout to broadcast your personalized content
- Simple Controls Clean and direct control layout for quick and simple controls at your fingertips
Compact and Portable Portable form factor with handle-stand designed for easy setup and media creation on the go
Cooler Master did not reveal pricing information for the Orb X and StreamEnjin as of this writing. To learn more, visit the Cooler Master Summer Summit virtual exhibit.