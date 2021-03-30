Cooler Master Summer Summit: Orb X and StreamEnjin

12.07.2021


Cooler Master presented some of its newest products at the Cooler Master Summer Summit virtual exhibit. Among the most unique and new product lines are the Orb X gaming cockpit and the StreamEnjin all-in-one livestream mixer.

Cooler Master Orb X Gaming Cockpit


The Cooler Master Orb X is the brands version of Acers Predator Thronos. It is a multi-purpose and enclosed desk space with a motorized shuttle dome that opens upward. The Orb X can support up to three 27 monitors and surround sound speakers housed directly on the cockpit. It comes fitted with an ergonomic recliner with an adjustable headrest to provide comfort.

Orb X Features
- Semi-enclosed cockpit creates an uninterrupted private space.
- Automatic shuttle dome A single touch activates the dome and welcomes you into your journey to the virtual world.
- Ergonomic adjustable chair empowers you to last without pain and 6 ways of adjustable lumbar and headrest provide advanced ergonomics and comfort.
- Multiple screen mounts support from a single 49 monitor to three 27 monitors.
- 2.1 Immersive sound system creates an amazing spatial audio experience.
- Hidden Compartment with built-in sliding tray for PC rig or console.

Cooler Master StreamEnjin


The Cooler Master StreamEnjin is a new device and product line of the brand  an all-in-one live streaming mixer designed for game streamers and content creators. The StreamEnjin allows users to create and deliver customized livestream to multiple CDN broadcast destinations and comes with 8 preset scenes for easy customization. It features a simple button layout for switching and mixing and uses an integrated iPad app for editing overlays.

StreamEnjin Features
- All-In-One Integration  All-in-one integration of live streaming, content mixing and switching, stream capturing, and editing
- Professional Livestream Content  Livestream content like a professional to up to 2 simultaneous CDN destinations and further your audience reach
- Integrated iPad App  Proprietary iPad app makes image and overlay editing, program previewing, and scene transitioning quick and easy
- Preset Storyboard Scenes  Up to 8 available preset scenes for a customized layout to broadcast your personalized content
- Simple Controls  Clean and direct control layout for quick and simple controls at your fingertips
Compact and Portable  Portable form factor with handle-stand designed for easy setup and media creation on the go

Cooler Master did not reveal pricing information for the Orb X and StreamEnjin as of this writing. To learn more, visit the Cooler Master Summer Summit virtual exhibit.
