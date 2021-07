Cooler Master Summer Summit: Orb X and StreamEnjin

Cooler Master Orb X Gaming Cockpit

Cooler Master StreamEnjin

The Cooler Master Orb X is the brand’s version of Acer’s Predator Thronos . It is a multi-purpose and enclosed desk space with a motorized shuttle dome that opens upward. The Orb X can support up to three 27” monitors and surround sound speakers housed directly on the cockpit. It comes fitted with an ergonomic recliner with an adjustable headrest to provide comfort.- Semi-enclosed cockpit creates an uninterrupted private space.- Automatic shuttle dome A single touch activates the dome and welcomes you into your journey to the virtual world.- Ergonomic adjustable chair empowers you to last without pain and 6 ways of adjustable lumbar and headrest provide advanced ergonomics and comfort.- Multiple screen mounts support from a single 49” monitor to three 27” monitors.- 2.1 Immersive sound system creates an amazing spatial audio experience.- Hidden Compartment with built-in sliding tray for PC rig or console.The Cooler Master StreamEnjin is a new device and product line of the brand – an all-in-one live streaming mixer designed for game streamers and content creators. The StreamEnjin allows users to create and deliver customized livestream to multiple CDN broadcast destinations and comes with 8 preset scenes for easy customization. It features a simple button layout for switching and mixing and uses an integrated iPad app for editing overlays.- All-In-One Integration – All-in-one integration of live streaming, content mixing and switching, stream capturing, and editing- Professional Livestream Content – Livestream content like a professional to up to 2 simultaneous CDN destinations and further your audience reach- Integrated iPad App – Proprietary iPad app makes image and overlay editing, program previewing, and scene transitioning quick and easy- Preset Storyboard Scenes – Up to 8 available preset scenes for a customized layout to broadcast your personalized content- Simple Controls – Clean and direct control layout for quick and simple controls at your fingertipsCompact and Portable – Portable form factor with handle-stand designed for easy setup and media creation on the goCooler Master did not reveal pricing information for the Orb X and StreamEnjin as of this writing. To learn more, visit the Cooler Master Summer Summit virtual exhibit.